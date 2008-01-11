Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Drinks
-
1. Keurig Coffeemaker
"It's the best thing in the world; it makes one cup of coffee, which doesn't take any time to brew."
- Scott Foley
Keurig Platinum B70 single-cup brewer, $199; keurig.com.
-
2. Corzo Tequila
"Our racing team always has a shot-after the race."
- Patrick Dempsey
Corzo Reposado, $68; morrellwine.com.
-
3. Elektra Espresso Machine
"I really got into the art of developing the perfect crema."
- James Marsden
Elektra Micro Casa Semiautomatica espresso machine of chrome and Murano glass, $1,849; 1st-line.net.
-
4. Darroze Bas-Armagnac
"It's like cognac, but more complex."
- Peter Sarsgaard
Darroze Bas-Armagnac Reserve Speciale, $70; astorwines.com.
-
5. Macallan Scotch
"I started drinking Scotch just to be a man."
- Adam Brody
Macallan 18 single Malt, $135; wine-club.net.
1 of 5
"It's the best thing in the world; it makes one cup of coffee, which doesn't take any time to brew."
- Scott Foley
Keurig Platinum B70 single-cup brewer, $199; keurig.com.
Keurig Coffeemaker
"It's the best thing in the world; it makes one cup of coffee, which doesn't take any time to brew."
- Scott Foley
Keurig Platinum B70 single-cup brewer, $199; keurig.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM