The Perfect Spring Outfit Idea from Dries Van Noten's PFW Runway

Dries Van Noten may have created his latest collection for fall, but we simply cannot wait until September to try out this outfit equation: graphic, mid-length dress + statement necklace + calf-height boot = easy and impactful spring look.

Warmer weather calls for more color in your wardrobe, and a geometric print is an of-the-moment alternative to floral. We encourage you to find your inner ‘maximalist’ and pair the ensemble with an XL necklace in a complementary color. Opt for calf-height boots as a fresh interpretation of the classic ‘dress and boots’ trend. Extra points if they’re white leather.

Shop the perfect statement pieces below.

