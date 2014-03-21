Not Your Ordinary Shorts: The Summer Staple Just Got a Fancy Makeover

This season, the latest crop of crops is its fanciest yet. Unlike frayed denim cut-offs or sun-soaked linens, the ones on the spring/summer 2014 runways are a whole new class of shorts, crafted from rich, luxe fabrics, like lamé and leather, and stitched with exotic embroidery. The result? A striking summer staple.
Alexander Wang for Balenciaga (pictured, above) played with a strong structured silhouette. But others saw loose, silky cuts or soft, romantic pleats. For work, we recommend reaching for a longer length, like the blush-pink Express shorts (pictured, above), paired with a matching blazer to maintain a semblance of professionalism.
Otherwise, for an evening out, go wild with prints (we like the leopard-print Joie pair, pictured above). But if you have a dressier affair on the horizon, make sure the tailoring and fit are up to par.
Learn more tips on how to wear the dressy shorts trend and shop each style, from tailored pieces to softer looks.
1. REASONS TO LOVE ITThese are not the kinds of shorts you throw on to dash out to the supermarket or weed the garden. Rich fabrics, like lame and leather, as well as exotic embroidery have transformed the summer staple into something striking. While some have a loose, silky cut or soft pleats, others are neat and structured in stripes and textures.
HOW TO WORK IT
Pair longer shorts with a matching jacket for work, as long as it’s dress-code-appropriate. To make the look more formal, the fabric should be luxe (see Diane von Furstenberg’s) and the tailoring sharp. Wearing shorts with stilettos or wedges makes legs appear longer and leaner, and it dresses up your look.
Runway photos: (left to right) Diane von Fustenbeg, Balenciaga, Jason Wu, Michael Kors
2. Anna Sui ShortsMetallic silk-cotton, $213; revolveclothing.com.
3. Rachel Zoe ShortsCupro-silk, $225; heerys.com.
4. Vince ShortsViscose-blend jacquard, $245; saksfifthavenue.com.
5. Marciano ShortsCotton-polyester, $138; guessbymarciano.com.
6. Rhié ShortsSilk, $295; at the Webster Miami, 305-674-7899.
7. Express ShortsPolyester-cotton, $50; express.com.
8. Joie ShortsLinen, $158; joie.com.