Not Your Ordinary Shorts: The Summer Staple Just Got a Fancy Makeover

This season, the latest crop of crops is its fanciest yet. Unlike frayed denim cut-offs or sun-soaked linens, the ones on the spring/summer 2014 runways are a whole new class of shorts, crafted from rich, luxe fabrics, like lamé and leather, and stitched with exotic embroidery. The result? A striking summer staple.

Alexander Wang for Balenciaga (pictured, above) played with a strong structured silhouette. But others saw loose, silky cuts or soft, romantic pleats. For work, we recommend reaching for a longer length, like the blush-pink Express shorts (pictured, above), paired with a matching blazer to maintain a semblance of professionalism.

Instant Tip How to pull off shorts at work during the summer: Reach for a longer length and pair with a matching blazer.

Otherwise, for an evening out, go wild with prints (we like the leopard-print Joie pair, pictured above). But if you have a dressier affair on the horizon, make sure the tailoring and fit are up to par.

Learn more tips on how to wear the dressy shorts trend and shop each style, from tailored pieces to softer looks.