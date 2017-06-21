The Dreamiest Dresses to Wear to a Summer Solstice Party

If you are like us, the invites are pouring in for summer solstice soirees and what better excuse to start shopping the warm weather dresses hitting stores now! We are dying for fluid ruffles, embroidered cottons, and dreamy floral prints – essentially anything airy and light that can be warm all summer long, from day to night! Start shopping our favorite picks below and you'll be set to kick off the first official day of summer in style! Cheers to that!
VIDEO: 5 Crazy Expensive Celebrity Purchases
-
1. THE TIERED FLORAL
This lightweight number provides plenty of flounce with a charming tiered skirt in a dainty floral print.
Alexa Chung | $785
-
2. THE UPGRADED SHIRTDRESS
An airy cotton shirtdress gets the modern day refresh in blue and white stripes with soft eyelet trim.
La Vie | $350
-
3. THE FLOATY MINI
This little mini dress offers plenty of summer wear appeal with soft frills and a red hot print.
Mango | $60
-
4. THE MODERN PRAIRIE
Crisp white cotton provides a base layer for darling floral embroidery giving off a modern praire girl vibe.
Farrow | $120
-
5. THE FESTIVE MIDI
A pop of cherry red embroidery packs a punch on this easy sundress that will effortlessly take you from rooftop barbeque to moonlit garden party.
Kate Spade | $328
-
6. THE ROMANTIC SEERSUCKER
This effortless number in a perfect shade of orange sherbet coloring is ideal for ice cream tasting and rosé sipping.
Lisa Marie Fernandez | $995
-
7. THE CUTOUT SUNDRESS
A vintage halter silhouette gets the contemporary makeover with a slight cutout adding just a hint of sexiness.
Zimmermann | $530
-
8. THE EMBROIDERED POPLIN
Red and white striped poplin gets the bohemian twist with colorful floral embroidery along the bodice.
Zara | $70