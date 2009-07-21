Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Draping
-
Why We Love It
When strategically placed, it's a gift from the goddesses to every woman-the Grecian formula for figure flattery ensures sensuality while masking insecurities. Plus, in this frantic world, draping demands you move with a hint of stealth.
How to Wear It
Choose fabrics with weight as well as motion (you don't want fluttering). Matte jersey is perfect since it flatters with understatement. Minimal draping works for day. One-shouldered or shoulder-to-shoulder folds are the easiest options. If you want to accentuate your curves, look for draping below the waist.
Photos: left, Derek Lam; right, Carolina Herrera
-
2. MiguelinaSilk crepe dress, Miguelina, $395; visit miguelina.com for stores.
-
3. Banana RepublicRayon-lyocell top, Banana Republic, $45; visit bananarepublic.com for stores.
-
4. Use/UnusedSilk dress, Use/Unused, $218; visit elisab.com for stores.
-
5. Piazza SempioneViscose-silk dress, Piazza Sempione, $1,065; at saksfifthavenue.com.
-
6. Cynthia SteffeSilk top, Cynthia Steffe; $145; visit lordandtaylor.com for stores.
