Why We Love It

When strategically placed, it's a gift from the goddesses to every woman-the Grecian formula for figure flattery ensures sensuality while masking insecurities. Plus, in this frantic world, draping demands you move with a hint of stealth.



How to Wear It

Choose fabrics with weight as well as motion (you don't want fluttering). Matte jersey is perfect since it flatters with understatement. Minimal draping works for day. One-shouldered or shoulder-to-shoulder folds are the easiest options. If you want to accentuate your curves, look for draping below the waist.



Photos: left, Derek Lam; right, Carolina Herrera



