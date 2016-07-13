Donna Karan Wants to #DisarmHate with Latest Bracelet Design

Like many designers and executives in the fashion industry, Donna Karan has reacted to recent cases of gun violence in this country with revulsion, and wrestled with how to respond. While traveling in Haiti, where she has worked with artisans for several years to help the nation’s recovery, she decided to make a statement: “Not One More.”

“Three simple words have become the rallying cry for Americans to reject the toll gun violence takes on our friends, loved ones, families, and communities every day,” Karan says.

To spread that message, she commissioned the artisans to produce leather bracelets to benefit Everytown for Gun Safety, an organization that works to reduce gun violence. The $30 bracelets are available at her Urban Zen stores in New York, Manhasset, Sag Harbor, and Aspen, as well as online at urbanzen.com, with all proceeds benefiting Everytown's cause. And to make a broader impact, Karan is encouraging friends like Barbra Streisand and Hugh Jackman to post images of the bracelet on social media with the hashtags #disarmhate and #NotOneMore.