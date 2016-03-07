Shop Our 5 Favorite Pieces from New California-Based Line Dôen

If you’re looking for breezy, bohemian staples to round out your spring wardrobe, look no further than L.A.’s newest export, Dôen. Launched in February by sisters Katherine and Margaret Kleveland, who both got their start in the fashion industry (Katherine at Joie and Margaret at B&B Footwear), the line includes elevated, casual, and vintage-inspired pieces, all with a California-cool vibe.

Not only do we need every piece in the collection, but we’re all for the brand’s mission of promoting female equality, from their women-led workforce to their production factories owned or co-owned by women. As veterans of the fashion industry, the two sisters noticed a lack of females in leadership and now they're committed to empowering women with their new venture. Talk about #girlbosses!

Shop the new line directly from their online store at shopdoen.com. Before you do, check out our fave Dôen pieces below.