Step Inside the Celeb-Packed Dior Lady Art Pop-Up Boutique Event

Dior certainly knows how to throw a party.

On Tuesday night, the design house opened a pop-up boutique in Beverly Hills to celebrate their exclusive one-of-a-kind Dior Lady Art Collection in honor of the fashion house's 70th anniversary. The brand commissioned seven American and British contemporary artists, Mat Collishaw, Ian Davenport, Daniel Gordon, Chris Martin, Jason Martin, Matthew Porter, and Marc Quinn, to create their own visions of the famous Lady Dior bag and other small accessories.

While perusing a showcase of the various artists' designs, many of the VIP guests, including Girls actress Zosia Mamet, pictured above, dished on what they love about the fashion house. Actress Gillian Jacobs told InStyle, "it’s an iconic brand that I feel like is still so relevant. They're not relegated to their incredible history. It's a very modern brand. I feel like it makes women look feminine but elegant and stylish."

Jaime King shared that sentiment. "I can honestly say [Dior is] my all-time favorite designer, and it's just because there's a clean, classic, edgy, always modern, forward-thinking, and there's something about it. It's very rare that you can find pieces that are forward-thinking and modern at the same time that always have that classic Dior look, and then pushing the boundaries."

VIDEO: Brad Goreski's Dior Party Diary from the 2016 Guggenheim International Gala



It was a date night for Cara Santana and her fiancé Jesse Metcalfe. "I just think Dior is so cool. It’s feminine but edgy. It’s outside of the box, but it’s comfortable," Santana shared "I mean, it’s Christian Dior. You don’t get any better than that." Metcalfe chimed in, telling us, "I consider Dior pretty classic, actually. It’s classic with a modern edge. So I like that! I love wearing Dior!"

Zoey Deutch made it to the party just in time after filming a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The actress raved about her edgy handbag. “It’s beautiful. It’s super original, and I also wanted to match my eye makeup to it."

Scroll down to get an inside look at the party and the celebs who attended—all clad in Dior, of course.