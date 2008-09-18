Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Detailed Gloves
1. Carolina Amato
2. Club MonacoLeather Regina gloves, Club Monaco, $69; visit clubmonaco.com for stores.
3. OrcianiLeather Metis gloves, Orciani, $149; at Gambucci, call 858-551-0214.
4. ReissLeather Nina gloves, Reiss, $110; call 212-925-5707
5. Aldo AccessoriesLeather Oulx gloves, Aldo Accessories, $25; visit aldoaccessories.com for stores.
6. SermonetaLeather gloves, Sermoneta, $125; call 212-319-5946
7. La CrasiaLeather gloves, La Crasia, $200; call 212-803-1600.
8. Salvatore FerragamoLeather gloves, Salvatore Ferragamo, $260; call 800-628-8916.
