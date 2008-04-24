Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Designer Spotlight
-
1. Me & RoJulia Roberts put the company on the map when she donned it's small silver and 10kt gold pieces in Notting Hill. Sheryl Crow, Mariska Hargitay, Charlize Theron and a host of Hollywood A-listers quickly followed suit. The newest line is compiled of big, bold and colorful gold jewelry set with Brazilian gemstones and Indian diamonds. "These designs are fresher and more mature than our earlier work," says designer Robin Renzi. "It's all about borrowing from the past and updating."
Learn more about the jeweler at meandrojewelry.com
-Penny Proddow & Marion Fasel
-
2. Temple St. ClairKnown for her rock-crystal amulets, the Virginia native formed her distinctive vision studying Renaissance jewelry and apprenticing with artisans in Florence. She now counts Beyonce, Nicole Kidman (at left), Heidi Klum, and Naomi Watts among her fans. Her newest collection is dominated by pastel stones set in 18kt gold. "Because my jewelry has ancestry and roots," St. Clair says, "it becomes timeless."
Learn more about the jeweler at templestclair.com
-
3. Kara RossShe's known for modern, geometric pieces sometimes featuring semiprecious stones, often set in 18kt gold and always designed on a grand scale. "It is hard for me to envision a fabulous piece that is tiny," says Ross. "I would rather have on big thing than a bunch of dinky things." Her attention-grabbers have been worn by Anne Hathaway (at left), Ellen Pompeo and Reese Witherspoon. "They like to stand out-and feel comfortable being fashion-forward," Ross says of her star fans. "With my pieces you get noticed and they're OK with that!"
Learn more about the jeweler at kararossny.com
-
4. Ippolita"Ippolita's jewelry is beautiful, sleek and graphic. Each piece has a sexy, feminine essence," says star fan Halle Berry (at left). Ippolita is known for slender gold bangles-unadorned or with semiprecious stones-that stars including Jessica Alba, Minnie Driver and Kate Hudson love to stack on their wrists. "I like the bangle because it's not an occasional jewel," says Ippolita Rostagno, who hails from Florence, Italy. "You can put a bangle on and never take it off." After using only gold for nine years, Ippolita has now added resin and silver to her collection.
Learn more about the jeweler at ippolita.com
-
5. Dean Harris"I realized it was easy to manipulate gold wire into the organic look I was trying to achieve," explains Harris, who is known for lightweight, twisted gold wire hoops beloved by stars like Cameron Diaz (at left) and Drew Barrymore. "An extra benefit was that I could make superlarge hoops that were not heavy on the ear-they could be worn all day, every day." (The designer's roots in fashion run deep: Before his jewelry took off, he helped produce runway shows for Helmut Lang, Calvin Klein and Marc Jacobs.) Harris now has a limited-edition Dean Harris for Target collection-in stores only until December 26-that includes necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings made out of silver, vermeil, wood and quartz, ranging from $20 to $249.
Learn more about the jeweler at deanharris.net and shop his limited-edition collection at target.com.
-
6. Philip Crangi"His jewelry is like something you'd discover in a treasure chest that had been lost at sea," says Amy Sedaris, who joins stars like Lindsay Lohan (at left) and Natalie Portman in admiration of Crangi's gold and steel heirloom-esque jewelry. The designer has recently expanded his popular secondary line Giles & Brother, with its charm-based pieces made of vermeil, blackened sterling silver, leather and semiprecious stones. He describes the line as "a dark smile, sometimes tongue-in-cheek-not Goth but moody."
Learn more about the jeweler at philipcrangi.com
-
7. Stephen WebsterWith talons, daggers, bullets and thorns as regular motifs, Webster's collection has a rebellious yet refined attitude. "Stephen's designs are little art sculptures, a perfect blend of traditional elegance and modern sexiness," says the brand's spokeswoman Christina Aguilera (at left). His pieces-which would look right at home on Sleeping Beauty's archly glam Evil Queen-have attracted celebrity fans such as Jennifer Lopez, Madonna and Pink. "My clients like to wear things that provoke questions," says the British-born Webster. "They aren't wallflowers, they're entertainers-they want to make a statement."
Learn more about the jeweler at stephenwebster.com
-
8. ChopardChopard bijoux are tailor-made for the spotlight. Whether it’s a diamond-and-sapphire cuff with divine cutout work or a showstopping pair of diamond-and-peridot earrings, Chopard finds the link between monumentality and wearibility. "The big pieces have to be lightweight," explains Caroline Gruosi-Scheufele, co-president and creative director of the feted Swiss company, whose celebrity following includes Gwyneth Paltrow (at left), Penelope Cruz and Scarlett Johansson.
Learn more about the jeweler at chopard.com.
-
9. Jamie Wolf"I love feminine, intricate patterns," says New York-based jewelry designer Jamie Wolf. "I believe that femininity is timeless, and that beauty is often found in the finest details." Influenced by her career as ballet dancer, Wolf infuses her delicate aesthetic into each of her rose, yellow, and white gold pieces. No wonder stars like Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel (at left), Penelope Cruz and Hayden Panettiere are fans.
Learn more about the jeweler at jamiewolf.com.
-
10. KwiatHalle Berry, Jennifer Hudson, Natalie Portman (at left) and Hilary Swank have all donned Kwiat on the red carpet. The renowned jeweler's Decades collection, which celebrates 100 years in the business, includes breathtaking baubles that highlight periods from its glittering past-including Art Deco-style necklaces and a '70s-style flower ring.
Learn more about the jeweler at kwiat.com.
-
11. Lorraine Schwartz"We make the metal so fine that the light shines through," says Lorraine Schwartz of her ethereal pieces made from diamonds and precious gems. "Some people don't believe it's real," she says. Dozens of stars rely on Schwartz for their red-carpet baubles. Beyonce Knowles (at left), Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian have all worn Schwartz's jewelry, the latter recently sporting a 20.5 carat engagement ring created by the designer.
-
12. L Frank"I design jewelry that could be old or could be new," says Liseanne Frankfurt, who has bedecked celebrities such as Demi Moore (at left), Cindy Crawford and Christine Taylor. The jeweler's timeless oeuvre is informed by art and history, but no one specific period, and she works with emeralds, tourmalines and pearls in the way nature intended. "I don’t like overly faceted stones as much," she says.
Learn more about the jeweler at lfrankjewelry.com, and shop her designs at twistonline.com.
-
13. CartierSince opening in Paris 150 years ago, Cartier has stood for bold yet timeless style. The prestigious gems that were once crafted for the exclusive diamonds-for-royalty business now glitter on red carpet stars like Fergie (at left), Debra Messing and Halle Berry. The Le Baiser du Dragon collection (at left) is a cocktail of rubies, black onyx and diamonds reminiscent of the Asian-inspired line the three Cartier brothers created in the early '20s. In recent years Cartier has also worked with celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker, Rihanna and Usher to design their own Love Charity bracelet. Each uniquely colored Love Charity bracelet benefits the charity organization of their choice.
Learn more about the jeweler at cartier.com.
-
14. House of Waris"I am strongly influenced by the romance and history of Italy and India," says designer Waris Ahluwalia, who has ateliers in both countries. "I was in Rome doing a Wes Anderson film and fell in love with the history that permeates everything." The actor-turned-jeweler-whose baubles are coveted by Cate Blanchett (at left), Lauren Hutton and Chloe Sevigny-marries ancient techniques from Italian and Indian cultures to hatch marvelously modern designs.
Learn more about the jeweler at houseofwaris.com.
-
15. Katherine Azarmi-Rose"It all goes back to nature for me," says the Tehran-born Los Angeles designer who lives in a rustic log cabin and travels the globe for inspiration. Her design interpretations seem like a delightful Dr. Dolittle world, but Azarmi-Rose reimagines these critters in her own luxurious idiom of turquoise, ebony, diamonds and rose gold. Star fans include Penelope Cruz (at left), Demi Moore, Cameron Diaz and Courteney Cox.
Learn more about the jeweler and shop online at katherineazarmirose.com.
-
16. Lucifer Vir HonestusLuna Scamuzzi named her luxe line of jewelry after a 14th-century Italian goldsmith. Once a student of architecture, the Milan-based designer now prefers jewelry design for its naturalistic possibilities. Her sculptural and artful bibelots are designed by hand, rendered in rose gold, and decorated with irregularly shaped gems. She counts on stars like Sarah Jessica Parker (at left) and Cameron Diaz to show off her pieces on the red carpet.
Learn more about the jeweler at lucifer-vir-honestus.com.
-
17. Erica Courtney"My jewelry is modern baroque," says the L.A.-based designer whose intense love affair with jewelry is embodied in her collection. "People realize that the flamboyance is meant to be fun. If you buy a piece you really love, and no matter how outlandish or traditional it is, you will wear it all the time." Celeb fans include Sandra Bullock, Eva Longoria, Ashley Judd and Jessica Alba (at left).
Learn more about the jeweler at ericacourtney.com.
-
18. Robert Lee Morris"My mission statement from day one has been to make designs in balance and harmony with the natural world," says Robert Lee Morris, winner of the 2007 Geoffrey Beene Award. For almost 40 years, Morris has sculpted gold, silver, brass and copper into pieces with an organic beauty. "The jewelry is as sensuous as the human body-it just happens to be made of metal." Halle Berry (at left), Bridget Moynahan and Ashley Olsen are just a few of his celebrity fans.
Learn more about the jeweler and shop online at robertleemorris.com.
-
19. Van Cleef & ArpelsIn the world of this legendary French jeweler, the most whimsical touches are pulled off with virtuosity. Case in point: The Zip, a diamond stunner from the thirties, takes the form of a zipper-and actually works. Chinoiserie-style earrings have Art Deco touches, while sweet bracelets evokes love, luck and nature with hearts, clovers and butterflies. Celebrity fans of this famed jeweler include Leighton Meister (at left), Jessica Alba, Scarlett Johansson and Julia Roberts.
Learn more about the jeweler at vancleef-arpels.com.
-
20. Emily and AshleySiblings Emily and Ashley Green hatch jewelry designs that are redolent of the Orient, but their starting point is far more personal. "It began with our grandmother's jewelry box-she wore onyx pieces and all the colors of the rainbow," says Ashley. The New York City duo update vintage styles with Indian details like flat diamonds inset in semiprecious gems and such talismans as the Tree of Life. Their unique designs can be seen on stars like Julianne Moore (at left), Sarah Jessica Parker and Demi Moore.
Learn more about the jewelers at emilyandashley.com, and shop online at fragments.com.
