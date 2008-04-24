"We make the metal so fine that the light shines through," says Lorraine Schwartz of her ethereal pieces made from diamonds and precious gems. "Some people don't believe it's real," she says. Dozens of stars rely on Schwartz for their red-carpet baubles. Beyonce Knowles (at left), Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian have all worn Schwartz's jewelry, the latter recently sporting a 20.5 carat engagement ring created by the designer.