Model Denise Bidot Shares Her 6 Best Styling Tricks 

If you don't know Denise Bidot, do yourself a favor and get to know her, stat. The model and body positivity activist and has been instrumental in the inclusivity and diversity movement. She was the first curve model on the NYFW runway in 2015 and in 2016, launched the "No Wrong Way Movement," a forum for women to connect and encourage self-love and body acceptance.

Recently, she's been featured in ad campaigns for Lane Bryant and Simply Be. Of course, as a model, Bidot has also picked up a few tricks of the trade. We caught up with this powerhouse to pick her brain about dressing your curves, brands she loves, and the pieces you need to add to your wardrobe this fall.

VIDEO: Simply Be FW '17