Model Denise Bidot Shares Her 6 Best Styling Tricks 

If you don't know Denise Bidot, do yourself a favor and get to know her, stat. The model and body positivity activist and has been instrumental in the inclusivity and diversity movement. She was the first curve model on the NYFW runway in 2015 and in 2016, launched the "No Wrong Way Movement," a forum for women to connect and encourage self-love and body acceptance.
Recently, she's been featured in ad campaigns for Lane Bryant and Simply Be. Of course, as a model, Bidot has also picked up a few tricks of the trade. We caught up with this powerhouse to pick her brain about dressing your curves, brands she loves, and the pieces you need to add to your wardrobe this fall.
VIDEO: Simply Be FW '17
1. The Fall Staple is a Leather Jacket
"Nothing is more classic than a great leather jacket paired with your favorite pair of jeans. I love how versatile leather can be. Pair with dress or jeans and you'll always look put together. Certain items are definitely worth investing in and this one of them— it’s timeless and can be worn year after year."
Available at simplybe.com | $248
2. Get to Know Chromat
"I wish more curvy women knew about Chromat. If you’re looking for a swimsuit or corset that fits your every curve—no matter what size—Chromat is the place to go. People may forget that they have a curve collection! I’ve been working with them since my first runway show back in 2014, and I’m always in awe of their beautifully constructed pieces that fit so well." Check out Bidot on their Spring 2018 runway, above.
3. Target is Tar-jay
"I love Target. Not only are they great to work with professionally, but I can go in there and find everything needed for me and my daughter! They’ve done so many fashion-forward collaborations, delivering great design that’s also so affordable. I mean, where can you go wrong?"
Available at target.com | $33
4. Try Straight-Sized Brands, They May Surprise You
Some straight-sized brands can work great on curves, you just have to be open to trying everything on. "My tried and true gems are Theory, Rag & Bone, and Helmut Lang, as they have excellent fit and their collections always look a cut above the rest. These brands are universal, not just for curves but all women."
Helmut Lang | $238 (originally $395)
5. Try Streamling Pieces
"I love a great bodysuit or jeans moment. It's perfection when I'm wearing a bodysuit and know everything is in place." It holds and streamlines. "If you want to appear a bit taller in jeans, leave a little bit of ankle showing. Simply roll the hem and add a chic pair of mules."
Available at goodamerican.com | $189
6. Invest in a Classic Bag
"A good bag is your best friend and definitely worth the splurge. There’s no need to buy one each season, classics will always be classics. I definitely enjoy being fashionable and current, but items that have too much of a trend behind them, are items that are best to get at fast fashion retailers."
Available at ysl.com | $2,990