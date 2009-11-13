Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
December Deals & Steals
1. 20% off this Talbots BraceletReceive 20% off when you purchase the item featured. Enter promo code INSTYLE09 at checkout. Offer valid from November 16th until December 31st.
Mesh bracelet, $39.20 after discount (originally $49); at talbots.com.
2. 20% off all purchases ninashoes.comReceive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE09 at checkout. Offer valid from November 16th until December 31st.
$79.96 after discount (originally $99.95); at ninashoes.com.
3. 20% off purchases on otteny.comReceive 20% off regularly-priced purchases. Enter promo code INSTYLE09 at checkout. Offer valid from November 30th until December 31st.
Alexander Wang pumps, $392 after discount (originally $490); at otteny.com.
4. 20% off all purchases on shoptheviolethour.comReceive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE09 at checkout. Offer valid from November 16th until December 31st.
Doucette Duvall dress, $308 after discount (originally $385); at shoptheviolethour.com.
5. 20% off purchases on 80spurple.comReceive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE09 at checkout. Offer valid from November 16th until December 31st.
Orla Kiely wallet, $156.80 after discount (originally $196); at 80spurple.com. Certain exclusions may apply.
6. 20% off all purchases on shopmapel.comReceive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE09 at checkout. Offer valid from November 16th until December 31st.
BB Dakota coat, $54.40 after discount (originally $68); at shopmapel.com.
7. 20% off all purchases on shopposseonline.comReceive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE09 at checkout. Offer valid from November 16th until December 31st.
Dita bag, $352; after discount (originally $440); at shopposseonline.com.
8. 25% off all purchases on stefaniBags.comReceive 25% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE09 at checkout. Offer valid from November 16th until December 31st.
Rebecca Minkoff bag, $464.25 after discount (originally $619); at stefanibags.com.
9. 20% off all purchases on shoplesnouvelles.comReceive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE09 at checkout. Offer valid from November 16th until December 31st.
Malene Birger bangle, $128 after discount (originally $160); at shoplesnouvelles.com.
10. 20% off all purchases on katiediamondjewelry.comReceive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE09 at checkout. Offer valid from November 16th until December 31st.
Cluster ring, $502.40 after discount (originally $628); at katiediamondjewelry.com.
11. 20% off all purchases on heels.comReceive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE09 at checkout. Offer valid from November 16th until December 31st.
Badgley Mischka pumps, $171.99 after discount (originally $214.99); at heels.com.
12. 20% off all purchases on arielgordonjewelry.comReceive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE09 at checkout. Offer valid from November 16th until December 31st.
Smoky topaz necklace, $158.40 after discount (originally $198); at arielgordonjewelry.com.
13. Win one of 10 gift certificates to cambriacove.comCheck out cambriacove.com for a chance to win from December 2nd until December 31st.
14. Win one of 10 $50 gift cards plus 25% off purchases on lunaboston.comCheck out lunaboston.com for a chance to win from November 16th until December 31st. Certain exclusions may apply.
15. Win a $500 gift card to theminisocial.comCheck out theminisocial.com for a chance to win from November 16th until December 31st.
