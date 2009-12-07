Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
December 7-13
-
1. Tom Ford: Manicures Are Mandatory!Our January issue features a behind-the-scenes look at the film A Single Man, the directorial debut of star-favorite fashion designer Tom Ford. Though Ford didn't create the '60s era costumes himself (stylist Arianne Phillips curated the chic pieces), he still applied his discerning eye to every element of the film, no matter how small. "I made everyone [in the cast] have a manicure and pedicure almost every day on set," Ford told us at the movie's Toronto Film Festival premiere. "You never know when you'll see a character's hands or feet in shots and it's so expensive to retouch." And the mandatory pampering didn't just apply to leading ladies Julianne Moore and Ginnifer Goodwin. "You see close-ups of Colin [Firth] barefoot," Ford said. "And when feet are magnified on screen to that size..."
A Single Man opens in limited release today and expands nationwide on Decemeber 25.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
2. Would You Change Your Hair DNA to be Straight or Curly?If you're envious of Sarah Jessica Parker and Taylor Swift's signature curls but have stick straight hair, read on! You're that much closer to wavier locks thanks to the discovery of the "curly hair gene." Scientific treatments are now being developed to make hair curlier-or straighter like Tyra's and Gwyneth's-without the use of heating tools! Not sure whether to go curly or straight? Try on these star looks with our Hollywood Makeover tool.
amp#149;Try on Taylor Swift's bouncy curls
amp#149;Try on Sarah Jessica Parker's luscious waves
amp#149;Try on Tyra Banks' sexy side-sweep
amp#149;Try on Gwyneth Paltrow's silky smooth bob
-Enid Portuguez
-
3. See What's On Rachel Bilson's Gift ListActress and InStyle columnist Rachel Bilson braved the cold to give out gifts and do some holiday shopping at the opening of Target's To-Go shop in N.Y.C. Along with the pop-up store's selection of toys and houseware, Bilson picked up pieces from Rodarte's new Target collection. "Every look is so cute and it's perfect for fashion lovers," she told us. What gift is on Bilson's own wish list? "I'm asking for Thomas Keller's cookbook, Ad Hoc at Home," she revealed. "The recipes are very accessible, which is definitely my style."
For more stylish gift ideas check out our Holiday Gift Guide.
-Enid Portuguez
-
4. Style Secrets from the Set of NineThe movie musical Nine doesn't hit theaters around the country until Christmas Day, but Penelope Cruz, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman and the other A-list actresses who make up the film's all-star cast have already generated plenty of buzz at the film's splashy London and Hollywood premieres. We got a sneak peek at the flick and were blown away as much by the fashions as by the stars' fantastic performances. We asked famed costume designer Colleen Atwood to share some of her style secrets and had the leading ladies tell us if any of the incredible costumes ended up in their own closets.
Get the scoop on style of NINE!
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
5. Exclusive: Kristen Bell's Holiday Gift ListOne of our favorite online shops, Piperlime.com, gave us an exclusive sneak peek on what Kristen Bell will be wrapping-and hopefully unwrapping!-this holiday. She plans to give her boyfriend, Dax Shepard, these Emu slippers, because "boys look cute in slippers!" For her mom? She loves this Kenneth Jay Lane necklace for its simplicity-"Just like her!" But she has high hopes for herself under the tree too! "I love a carry-all, especially in metallic," she said of this Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent tote. Check out the rest of the items on Bell's list on Monday at piperlime.com, where you can shop all of her favorites and give back at the same time-ten percent of the proceeds benefit Art of Elysium!
For more gifts that give back, check out our Holiday Gift Guide.
- Joyann King
-
6. Last Night's Chicest Party: RM Roland Mouret's Rainbow Collection LaunchDemi Moore, Heidi Klum and Rachel Zoe were among the dazzling guests at last night's launch party for RM by Roland Mouret's Rainbow Project collection on Net-a-porter.com. Klum lit up L.A.'s Chateau Marmont in Mouret's violet minidress while Moore and Zoe opted for sexy LBDs from the collection. Other Mouret fans in attendance included model Amber Valletta, Olivia Wilde and Devon Aoki.
See more highlights from last night's chicest parties.
-Enid Portuguez
-
7. See Taylor Lautner on SNL, Get Megan Fox's Sexy DressLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Set your DVRs! Taylor Lautner is hosting Saturday Night Live. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
2. Look chic on the slopes with these Gucci ski goggles. amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;
3. Create your own runway looks on Rugby's first-ever fashion show. amp#91;Rugby.comamp#93;
4. Megan Fox's stunning strapless Armani dress is now available in stores. amp#91;RedCarpetFashionAwards.comamp#93;
5. This clip from the Glee finale just might tide you over until April. amp#91;TheDailyBeast.comamp#93;
6. Roberto Cavalli's holiday wish is to dress Michelle Obama. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
-
8. Poll: Weigh In On Taylor's New Bangs!This just in: Our favorite curly-haired country singer Taylor Swift just got bangs! She debuted her sleek new hairdo last night in N.Y.C. Swift is always gorgeous in our book, but what do you think of her new stick-straight locks and shaggy bangs?
-Joyann King
-
9. Catherine Zeta-Jones's Dressing Room DecorIt turns out we’re not the only ones who are fans of Matt Schwartz’s Polaroid photography-Catherine Zeta-Jones is too! She purchased several pieces to decorate the walls of her Broadway dressing room where she is starring in the classic Stephen Sondheim show, A Little Night Music. Schwartz’s gorgeously faded images evoke lazy summer days, with a grainy, romantic effect that comes from his method of transferring Polaroids to watercolor paper. Retro subjects like pin-up girls, old records, and gumball machines make the photos feel whimsical and super nostalgic. Prices for framed and unframed prints range from $65-$200, and are available at shehitpausestudios.com.
EXCLUSIVE DISCOUNT! Instyle.com readers can receive 20 percent off all prints starting December 17th through December 23rd using the offer code: instylehitpause.
-Kate Donovan
-
10. Exclusive: Ali Larter Back to BlondKnown for her bright blond locks, Ali Larter recently went red for a movie role-and then back to blond a few weeks later! "It was fun to be creative with the color. She has great hair!" Larter's stylist, Redken's Tracey Cunningham, told us. If you're thinking of making Larter's dramatic hair transformation, be prepared to spend long hours in the salon. "It's a timely process of building the color into her blond streaks," said Cunningham. "We are still taking her back to blond; this doesn't happen in one appointment."
-Enid Portuguez
-
11. Beyonce's Style Evolution, Tom Ford Talks FashionLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Tom Ford compares filmmaking with fashion design. amp#91;Yahoo.comamp#93;
2. Take a trip through Beyonce's style metamorphosis. amp#91;FabSugar.comamp#93;
3. First look at the official Sex and the City 2 poster! amp#91;Eonline.comamp#93;
4. Miley Cyrus is putting her spin on Poison's '80s ballad, "Every Rose Has Its Thorn." amp#91;People.comamp#93;
5. Did the recession cause this year's gold makeup craze? amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
6. Grace Kelly's timeless style will soon be celebrated in a museum exhibit. amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;
-
12. Michelle Obama Most Fascinating PersonBarbara Walters's most fascinating person of 2009 is… Michelle Obama! In last night’s interview, the First Lady, wearing a sleeveless floral Rachel Roy dress, addressed her much talked about arms: "If there's anything that I can attribute these arms to, it's probably just determination," she told Walters. She also revealed her guilty pleasure: Lounging on the couch watching food and design shows with the family's dog Beau! Also on Walters's fascinating list were Adam Lambert, Kate Gosselin and Lady Gaga, who surprised Walters with her chic Chanel suit and demure demeanor. If you didn't catch the First Lady's interview with Walters, tune into Oprah Winfrey's special, Christmas at the White House, this Sunday at 10pm EST on ABC.
-Enid Portuguez
-
13. Givenchy Tops Hepburn AuctionThe most-wanted items from Audrey Hepburn's wardrobe at the Kerry Taylor Auctions in London yesterday were courtesy of Hubert de Givenchy. A black lace Givenchy Couture cocktail dress that Hepburn wore in How to Steal a Million sold for almost $98,000-topping the auction's list! Another Givenchy creation, the black silk dress that she wore while promoting Paris When It Sizzles, sold for almost $22,500. The entire auction made roughly $436,883 and all proceeds benefited the Audrey Hepburn Children's Fund.
- Joyann King
-
14. Poll: Would You Match Your Mate?Cute couples alert! Victoria Beckham and Gwen Stefani posed alongside their husbands, David Beckham and Gavin Rossdale, at a dinner party in London last night and we couldn't help but notice each couples mirroring style! The Beckhams looked sharp and sleek, David in a slim grey suit and Victoria a sexy little black dress, while Stefani and Rossdale took a more laid-back approach to fashion-Gwen in an oversize checkered wrap and Gavin in a casual khaki jacket and plaid scarf. We already adore mommy and me fashion moments, but what do you think about husband and me?
-Joyann King
-
15. Britain's Fashion PowerhousesThe British Fashion Council Press Committee announced The Power List this morning, made up of their picks for the 25 most infuential players in the fashion industry. Among the list of designers, models, photographers and makeup artists included are Kate Moss, Alexander McQueen, John Galliano and Naomi Campbell, whose influence is about to increase with her new TV show. The Power List also commemorates the 25th anniversary of British Fashion, which will be celebrated at tonight's British Fashion Awards.
-Enid Portuguez
-
16. Prabal Gurung Wants Taylor SwiftFashion's newest designer darling, Prabal Gurung, has his heart set on an opening model for his Fall 2010 collection-Taylor Swift! Gurung tweeted: "Dear Santa May I make an early Xmas reqst? Found out Taylor Swift is 5'11'' Can she open my Fall 2010 collctn? Promise 2behave for a year xo PG." With stars like Leighton Meester, Demi Moore and Thandie Newton already loving his designs, Gurung's wish for country music's darling might just come true!
- Joyann King
-
17. The Obama's Holiday Card, Plus Gisele Has Baby BoyLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. The Obama's mail out their 'Seasons Greetings' cards-so cute! [HuffingtonPost.com]
2. Run, don't walk-Alexander Wang's covetable Fall collection is now 40 percent off! [AlexanderWang.com]
3. Congrats to Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady-it's a boy! [People.com]
4. Watch and learn-a virtual Victoria Beckham shows off her re-launched denim line! [Net-a-porter.com]
5. Madonna's kids have been bitten by the performance bug. [People.com]
6. Rodarte enlists 13-year-old blogger Tavi for a video touting their Target collection. [Nymag.com]
-
18. Meet Miss Golden Globe 2010Last night, Mavis Spencer, daughter of award-winning actress Alfre Woodard, was named named Miss Golden Globe 2010 during a bash at L.A. hot spot Nobu. Here’s what Spencer, 18, told us about style, Shakespeare, and her celebrity mom:
1. "My mom does most of my shopping. I usually show up at home and I go, ‘I love that, it’s great. Good job!’ She's got great taste."
2. "I am an aspiring actress. In the fall I’ll be attending Columbia University. I'm going to take a lot of classes, but acting for sure, history, and maybe some Shakespeare."
3. "I'm sort of a jeans and T-shirt kind of a girl. I never wear heels because I'm so tall."
4. "I get to pick my own Globes dress. I'd like to wear something long, but not with a train. I don't need any more help with the potential tripping element!"
- Bronwyn Barnes and Andrea Simpson
-
19. Taylor and Rihanna Fete VEVOThe biggest names in music hit the town last night to fete VEVO, Universal Music and YouTube's new Web site dedicated soley to music videos. Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Mariah Carey joined Bono, Justin Timberlake and John Mayer at N.Y.C.'s Skylight Studios for a party that rivaled any Grammy soiree. Capping off the star-studded night were performances by Adam Lambert and Lady Gaga, who wore a giant bow hairdo and heavily draped Valentino gown.
-Enid Portuguez
-
20. Stuart Weitzman Launches HandbagsRenowned shoe brand Stuart Weitzman is branching out with a handbag and small leather goods collection. "What we're offering will have the same price-value feeling as our shoes do. Our bags are marketed with the same idea," Weitzman told WWD. Expect day bags featuring contemporary twists on Weitzman's signature classic style-we're loving the silver details on this chain-link bag! The line, which launches next summer and retails from $395 to $595, will be available online and in specialty and department stores nationwide.
-Enid Portuguez
-
21. Diane Kruger Signs With L'OrealDiane Kruger is joining the gorgeous stars like Beyonce, Penelope Cruz and Freido Pinto as L'Oreal's newest face. Her first order of business? A campaign for their latest foundation, Mat’Morphose. "It’s a great honour and a huge pleasure to become a spokesperson for L'Oreal Paris. I admire the brand, not only for the quality and innovation of its products, but also because it represents diversity and excellence across the world, values which are very close to my heart," says Kruger, whose glamorous cool-girl style will easily translate into beauty icon.
- Joyann King
-
22. Louis Vuitton's New FaceAfter two mega-watt ad campaigns starring Madonna, Louis Vuitton has gone back to the basics-models! Their newly revealed Spring/Summer 2010 ad campaign features supermodel Lara Stone resting on a bed of ferns amid white doves. "After two seasons with such a huge star, Artistic Director Marc Jacobs decided to take a breather and work with a model-and not just any model. She clearly has a Brigitte Bardot look," Vuitton's Communication Director, Antoine Arnault, told WWD.
- Joyann King
-
23. Next Year’s Hottest Nail ColorSet aside your jade polish, there's a new green in town: Turquoise! This bold and mood-boosting shade was front and center on the spring runways like Rachel Roy (left) and Oscar de la Renta (right) and today, the hue authorities at Pantone announced it was 2010's color of the year. We're getting a jump on things by investing in some turquoise polish stat-like CND's Anchor Blue ($9.00, in stores only). How will you embrace the new trend?
Don't forget about our 20 Days of Free Nail Polish Twitter giveaway!
-Hannah Morrill
-
24. Lady Gaga Meets the QueenLady Gaga shook hands with the Queen of England last night in a dress inspired by Elizabeth I. Gaga, who was one of the featured artists, along with Miley Cyrus, at the Royal Variety Performance in Blackpool, England, performed her single "Speechless" wearing a dress made out of red PVC that featured a 20-foot-long cloak and Elizabethan-style collar (which she removed before greeting Her Majesty). Lady Gaga admitted to toning down her act, which including her playing a piano suspended 30-feet in the air, for her royal audience.
- Joyann King
-
25. Uma Back On The Market, Martha Stewart's Sweet DecorLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Uma Thurman is single again. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
2. Lilly Pulitzer gets glam for MAC cosmetics! amp#91;Nymag.comamp#93;
3. Martha Stewart’s decor choices for the Obamas’ guest house? Lollipops and candy! amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
4. Barbie gets another makeover-flowers courtesy of Commes des Garcons. amp#91;Refinery29.comamp#93;
5. Preview dresses from the Audrey Hepburn auction today. amp#91;Style.comamp#93;
6. Paris’ Printemps department store assigns McQueen and Margiela to dream up a dress fit for Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
-
26. Proenza Schouler Stocking StuffersIf Proenza Schouler's covetable PS1 bag won't be under the tree, we'll settle for a wallet in its likeness! The label's newly launched e-commerce site is offering limited-edition leather goods that are perfectly sized to slip into any knowing fashionista's stocking. From the Lux Leather Wallet ($165) that looks like a miniature version of the PS1 satchel to the Knot Key Ring ($135) that puts the chic back into key chain, choose from any array of Day-Glo colors that will easily brighten up her holiday.
See more stylish gifts for everyone on your list in our Holiday Gift Guide.
- Joyann King
-
27. Is Naomi the Next Tyra?Attention aspiring models across the pond! Supermodel Naomi Campbell is in talks to host a British version of America’s Next Top Model. “Naomi has been approached with an offer, which we are talking are...discussing... but nothing is set in stone yet,” Campbell’s spokesperson told the Daily Mail. If Campbell does sign on for the show, she'll give the reigning supermodel-turned-model scout, Tyra Banks, some competition-now that’s a runway walk-off we’d like to watch!
-Enid Portuguez
-
28. Get Fit Like Jennifer Aniston for $30Jennifer Aniston's longtime yoga instructor just released her new workout video, which means for $30-and a little hard work-you too can get star-worthy workout results right at home. The two-part DVD includes an introduction by Aniston and two 30-minute yoga workouts with her instructor, Mandy Ingber. "It's a hybrid of yoga poses, and toning exercises, for sculpting sleek muscles, losing weight and unwinding your mind," says Ingber, who also helps Jenny McCarthy and Chelsea Handler stay in top form. "This workout will change your body and your mind," says Aniston. “This is one of the most fun, challenging workouts I’ve ever had.”
Yogalosophy DVD, $30; at MandyIngber.com.
-Lisa Tilson
-
29. Rihanna's Fierce New LookRihanna's lastest fashion choices can only be described in one word-fierce! The star hit the stage and the streets in N.Y.C. last week wearing a lineup of futuristic looks and debuted an edgy new punk-inspired schoolboy haircut. The singer kept the fun fashion coming over the weekend as the featured performer on Saturday Night Live, wearing a chainmail headpiece, a fur-shouldered jacket and even a tummy-baring top for her SNL Digital Short "Shy Ronnie". Rihanna's new look may not be for the faint of heart, but nevertheless, we're loving it!
- Joyann King
-
30. How to Combat Hat Hair@KVicci tweeted: -24 celsius today officially marks the return of toque hair! I would love to see @InStyle come up with a fashionable solution for that!
Since the temperature dropped, we've been thinking the same exact thing! We turned to one of our favorite celebrity hairstylists, Mark Townsend , whose clients include Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman, and January Jones, to get his tips for combatting hat-head hair:
1. "Pull your hair into a low bun at the nape of the neck, and avoid ponytails-the elastic can leave a mark in the hair."
2. "Wear soft hats like cotton or cashmere." (Clearly Kate Beckinsale and Rachel Bilson knew this one already!)
3. "To get body back, flip your head upside down, spritz with an aerosole dry shampoo (Editor's Note: We like Oscar Blandi Pronto Dry Shampoo!), brush through, then flip back up."
-Hannah Morrill
-
31. Carrie Underwood's Holiday SpecialCarrie Underwood is returning to FOX tonight for a star-studded holiday special, featuring new music from her upcoming album plus all the holiday classics-and her signature glamorous style! From an ice-blue gown adorned with an oversize bow to a sparkly white minidress, Underwood's stage looks on tonight's sing-a-long are sure to be as captivating as her voice. In addition to fashion, you can expect lots of laughs with funny ladies Kristin Chenoweth and Christina Applegate joining Underwood for a tribute to '60s music, complete with hot-pink party dresses and blond bouffants! The country star will also team up for duets with fellow American Idol winner David Cook and country music stars Dolly Parton and Brad Paisley.
Carrie Underwood: An All-Star Holiday Special airs tonight at 8pm EST on FOX.
- Joyann King
-
32. Suri Goes Flamenco, Victoria Beckham Robbed!
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Prince William and Kate Middleton have hired a wedding planner. amp#91;Telegraph.co.ukamp#93;
2. Is the adorable Suri Cruise learning the flamenco? She certainly has the costume down pat! amp#91;USmagazine.comamp#93;
3. Don’t ask Glee’s Mark Salling about his hair! “I hate the mohawk,” he moans. amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;
4. Thieves steal $570,000 worth of dresses from Victoria Beckham’s new collection while en route to a London Neiman Marcus. amp#91;Vogue.co.ukamp#93;
5. Sonia Rykiel’s lingerie collection for HampM is in stores now-rose petal bras might not be practical, but they sure are pretty! amp#91;FashionWeekDaily.comamp#93;
6. Christian Siriano lends his fierceness to a line of maternity wear called-what else?-Fierce Mamas! amp#91;Racked.comamp#93;
-
33. Christian Louboutin Barbie Sells OutIf you blinked, you would have already missed a chance to buy the first Barbie by Christian Louboutin. The limited-edition Cat Burglar Barbie sold out in just one day on Net-a-porter.com! Dressed in a slick, black catsuit, the redheaded doll, which retails for $150, also included four pairs of tiny Louboutins: the studded “Differa” sandals, pink “Claudia” peep-toes, black “Miss” ankle boots and our favorite-the leopard print “Altameche” knee-high boots. At least three more Louboutin Barbies will be released in 2010, so if you act quickly, you can still get your hands on the collector’s items.
-Enid Portuguez
-
34. Most Stylish Gift For Him: Rubber Boots!Inspired by Marlon Brando's motorcycle boots in The Wild One, Kenneth Cole put his modern (and practical) spin on the classic wartime footwear by replicating the leather boot in rubber! The waterproof boot is sure to be a staple in your man's winter wardrobe, not to mention their charitable value-100 perfect of the proceeds from the $98 rubber boots benefit amfAR's AWEARNESS Fund. And in keeping with the giving holiday spirit, Kenneth Cole is hosting a shoe drive for the homeless. Today through December 13th, you can bring a pair of gently worn shoes to select Kenneth Cole stores and receive 50 percent off a new pair of boots! See www.kennethcole.com for participating stores.
See more stylish gifts for everyone on your list in our Holiday Gift Guide.
- Joyann King
-
35. Queen Honors Christopher BaileyChristopher Bailey was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II on Friday. Burberry's Chief Creative Officer made the visit to Buckingham Palace with his parents and attributed the honor to his talented team at the label who quotes stylish celebrities like Kate Bosworth and Sienna Miller as fans. "It is a privilege to be part of Burberry, a great British brand," Bailey told WWD.
- Joyann King
-
