1. Perfect NYE Party HairNew Year's Eve is here! If you’re like us, you’ve got the champagne chilled and your sparkly dress pressed, but you’re still wondering what, exactly, to do with your hair. We gathered the very best party-worthy styles, and you can try on all ten in our Hollywood Makeover tool! Find your New Year's look now.
amp#149; Try on Gwen's sex-kitten bump
amp#149; Try on Beyonce's silky straight hair
amp#149; Try on America's romantic ponytail
amp#149; Try on Debra's asymmetrical bun
- Hannah Morrill
-
2. Red Lipstick Made EasyWe’ve been spotting red lips on celebs like Rachel Weisz and Gabrielle Union since early fall-and to be perfectly honest, we’re not one bit sick of it. In fact, red lips are the perfect last-minute (and affordable!) accessory for your New Year's Eve celebrations. In case you’re still a little timid about how, exactly, you’re going to get in on this trend, don’t fret. Find the perfect shade to flatter your skin tone and hair color with our fool-proof guide to picking a red lipstick.
-Kimberley McLeod
-
3. 2010's Style Stars to WatchMove over, Gossip Girls-there's a new crop of style stars in town. Keep an eye out on the red carpet for Selena Gomez-you won't see any middle school style on this Marchesa fan. We're also loving Malin Akerman and Freida Pinto, whose daring and colorful red carpet choices never disappoint. See all of our picks now!
See more Best of 2009.
- Joyann King
-
4. Debating a Hair Change?New Year, new haircut? This time of year always triggers an itch for switching up your style. Where better to draw inspiration from than the hottest celebs? Maybe you want to darken your blond tresses like Fergie or chop it all off like Ginnifer Goodwin. We’ve gathered 2009’s most dramatic and stylish transformations to help you choose wisely before you take plunge!
-Kimberley McLeod
-
5. POLL: What's Your Favorite Dress of the Decade?From barely-there figure-flaunters to sophisticated sheaths, the last 10 years have been great for gowns. Take a walk down memory lane (via the red carpet!) with InStyle fashion director Hal Rubenstein's picks for the decade's top 12 dresses. Then vote for your favorite!
See the 100 best dresses of the decade.
- Joyann King
-
6. Lindsay Lohan Expands 6126 LineLindsay Lohan's 6126 leggings line is ready to branch out with a full collection. Starting this fall, the line will include 100 pieces ranging from its signature leggings ($18) to a leather jacket ($300). "The vision is to offer customers…items that go back with leggings: blazers, dresses and tops," 6126 principal Kristi Kaylor told WWD. Lohan, who continues to serve as artistic advisor to the Ungaro brand, has been hands-on with the expansion. "She's intimately involved from Day One," said Kaylor. "She doesn't let anything go into production without trying it on."
Shop 6126 leggings
-Enid Portuguez
-
7. Tweet Your Way to a Better BodyWhether you're working towards star-worthy abs, toned legs or a post-baby slim down there's a simple and free way to stay on track. The same coaches that work with stars like Heidi Klum, Jessica Alba and Jennifer Aniston are on twitter, sharing some of the same workout tips that keep their celebrity clients looking great. Add these trainers to your twitter feed to keep up with all the latest star fitness secrets!
• Add @DavidKirsch (Heidi Klum and Anne Hathaway)
• Add @MsMandyIngber (Jennifer Aniston)
• Add @HarleyPasternak (Lady Gaga and Eva Mendes)
• Add @madfit (Ashlee Simpson and Kristin Cavallari)
• Add @ramonabraganza (Jessica Alba and Halle Berry)
-Lisa Tilson
-
8. Mulberry Launches Alexa BagOne doesn't reach full stylesetter status until a bag is named after them-now former MTV host Alexa Chung can be added to the style pantheon with her very own Mulberry bag! An updated version of the brand's iconic Bayswater bag, the covetable Alexa comes in a variety of colors, trims and sizes, from an oversized version in deep violet ($1,250) to a clutch in bright pink leopard print ($695). While the bag has been seen on Chung's arms for months, you (and we) must wait until early 2010 to get your hands on it.
-Enid Portuguez
-
9. Nicole and Britney Join the Dark SideThinking of ringing in the New Year with a big hair change? Try darker tresses! Nicole Richie recently returned to her brunette roots and now Britney Spears has ditched her signature blond locks for a darker hue. "I was just sick of being blond! I was ready for a change!" Richie told US Weekly. Not convinced deep brown is the color for you? Get inspired by some of the best hair color in Hollywood.
-Enid Portuguez
-
10. Spend New Year's Eve With the StarsStill haven't decided how you'll ring in 2010? Whether you're willing to travel or want to spend the night in, you'll have plenty of chances to countdown to the New Year with some of the biggest musical acts in the universe. Jay-Z and Rihanna will re-team in Los Angeles to perform their Grammy-nominated hit, "Run This Town," which will air live on NBC's New Year's Eve with Carson Daly. In Miami, Lady Gaga will bring her outrageous act to South Beach hot spot LIV inside the Fontainebleau Hotel. And while Dick Clark and Ryan Seacrest anchor ABC's New Year's Rocking Eve from New York City's Times Square, Fergie will bring all of the Sin City festivities to the small screen when she and her Black Eyed Peas bandmates perform at LAX in Las Vegas, closing out 2009 with a "Boom Boom Pow."
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
11. Winter Warm Up: Spanish Hot ChocolateWhen it's cold and blustery outdoors, the best thing to do is hibernate inside with a cup of hot cocoa. Add a bit of cinnamon and vanilla to spice things up, toss in a handful of gourmet marshmallows, and you're all set for a cozy afternoon. The hot cookbook of the season I Know How to Cook (a "bible" of French cooking since 1932 that's just been released in the US) has a divinely rich version of the Spanish treat that's a cinch to prepare.
INGREDIENTS:
• 1 ¾ ounces chocolate
• ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
• ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
DIRECTIONS: In a small pan, melt the chocolate in 1 tbsp water. Add ¾ cup water. Simmer over very gentle heat for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, Add the vanilla and cinnamon. Whisk until foamy.
-Kate Donovan
-
12. Tyra Ends Talk Show RunAfter four seasons, two Daytime Emmy awards and one shocking hair reveal, Tyra Banks is ending on a high note and making the fifth season of her talk show her last. The supermodel-mogul announced to People.com that she's leaving daytime to focus on films. "My next huge steps will allow me to reach more women and young girls to help us all feel as fierce as we truly are," said Banks. Don't worry, Tyra fans! She'll continue to smile with her eyes as the host of America's Next Top Model and as a producer on ABC's True Beauty.
See how Tyra Banks has changed over the years.
-Enid Portuguez
-
13. Marc Jacobs' $10,000 Beach BagSunblock? Check. Swimsuit? Check. Hermes Birkin bag? Check. Designer Marc Jacobs shows us how to vacation fabulously-he was spotted toting the Hermes Shadow bag on the beach in St. Barts! The tan bag, which debuted on Hermes' Fall 09 runway, is an updated, hardware-free version of the celebrated Birkin and retails for around $10,300. Rounding out Jacobs' beach accessories were a copy of Dominick Dunne's book "Too Much Money" and a beach towel-from Louis Vuitton, of course!
-Enid Portuguez
-
14. Lauren Conrad's New Year's ResolutionWant a model-worthy body in 2010? For just $3 a day, you can start on the same system that has shaped the enviable figures of Eva Longoria Parker and Adriana Lima and now Lauren Conrad, who got a jumpstart on her fitness goals for the New Year with the ModelBody lifestyle system. Conrad, who began the program in early December, is pairing the supplements with workouts by ModelBody trainer Shaun Horner. "We will take her body to the next level by incorporating customized superset resistance routines with high intensity interval training to blitz her body into optimal form," says Horner. The program comes with supplements as well as a nutrition and workout guide to help you reach your goals in the New Year.
-Lisa Tilson
-
15. Instant Style: Try Textured TightsThis month, while promoting her new movie Did You Hear About the Morgans?, Sarah Jessica Parker added instant flair to her stylish dresses with textured tights. On CBS's The Early Show, she paired cris-cross ballerina stripes with a soft pink dress for a fun twist on a daytime look. Meanwhile, on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Parker's diamond pattern fishnets served as a chic alternative to black opaque tights. To deftly match textured tights with printed dresses, stick to striped or geometric patterns in dark hues. Floral, multi-colored or more arty patterns are best paired with solid colored outfits.
Shop textured tights
-Enid Portuguez
-
16. Carrie Underwood Flashes Her Ring, Barbie Goes GagaLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Eva Longoria Parker and hubby Tony Parker spoof Grease. amp#91;TP9.netamp#93;
2. If we could only buy these Lady Gaga-inspired Barbies. amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;
3. Are Katy Perry and Russell Brand engaged? amp#91;GabbyBabble.comamp#93;
4. Carrie Underwood flashes her flawless yellow diamond engagement ring. amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;
5. British designer Vivienne Westwood debuts her eclectic wallpaper collection. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
6. Go behind the scenes of Jude Law's latest Dior Homme commercial. amp#91;YouTube.comamp#93;
