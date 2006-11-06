Move over, Hello Kitty: Lip gloss as ready-to-wear will soon be available at a mall near you. Yves Saint Laurent's velvet fashion bracelet is reminiscent of a luxury watch, only the face is made of three shades of makeup (they're designed to work for eyes and lips). Kimora Lee Simmons's link bracelet offers up a shimmery gold gloss as its charm. Another charming new offering: Dior's couture-inspired heart-shaped locket (Pretty Charms, $70; 877-737-4672) filled with one shade of pink lipstick and one shade of sparkly gloss.