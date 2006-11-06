Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
December 2006
1. Gloss at Your Fingertips
Move over, Hello Kitty: Lip gloss as ready-to-wear will soon be available at a mall near you. Yves Saint Laurent's velvet fashion bracelet is reminiscent of a luxury watch, only the face is made of three shades of makeup (they're designed to work for eyes and lips). Kimora Lee Simmons's link bracelet offers up a shimmery gold gloss as its charm. Another charming new offering: Dior's couture-inspired heart-shaped locket (Pretty Charms, $70; 877-737-4672) filled with one shade of pink lipstick and one shade of sparkly gloss.
2. A New Angle of ApplicatorsGetting bent out of shape? So are the latest makeup wands from Lancôme, Clae de Peau Beautae and Benefit. It’s a more ergonomic design, says N.Y.C. makeup artist Kristofer Buckle, who notes that makeup artists have been bending mascara wands backstage for years. “With a straight mascara brush, you can bump the cheekbone when applying.” Angled lip wands also work in your favor, he says. “They fit the contours of the lip so gloss goes on evenly.”
3. no titleDiamonds are a girl’s best friend-and lately in Hollywood, her favorite hair accessory too.
4. no title“Old Hollywood style is coming back,” says Sean Flanigan, who created Katherine Heigl’s retro thirties style above. “A beautiful hair accessory is part of that look.”
5. no titleActress Ziyi Zhang adds sophisticated glamour to her sleek updo with a glittering barrette.
6. no titleDon’t want to spring for a pricey new bauble? Try recycling one of last year’s brooches. “Just sew it securely onto a clear plastic comb,” suggests Flanigan.
