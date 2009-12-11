Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
December 13-19
-
1. Beyonce Launches First FragranceBeyonce is adding some sizzle to your nearest perfume counter with her debut fragrance, Heat. The bottle was inspired by the singer's performances-"A lot of amp#91;themamp#93; have had fire involved… Also red is one of my favorite colors, as is gold," Beyonce told WWD. The scent has notes of red vanilla orchid, magnolia, neroli and blush peach, and according to Beyonce, when fans tested it, they "loved it. They were like 'I love that, I'm getting that, why isn't it out right now? I need it!'" Heat will be available starting in February at cosmetic counters nationwide.
- Joyann King
-
2. Style to Watch: The Women of Nighttime NewsWith Diane Sawyer anchoring ABC's World News Tonight starting Monday and Katie Couric already at the helm of CBS Evening News, nighttime news will soon be dominated by women. So will their style affect their viewers? Some designers hope so: "Now it's fashionable to be over the top… I like that for once you get restraint from these girls, and it might help the cause," Isaac Mizrahi told WWD. And Barneys Creative Director Simon Doonan agrees. "amp#91;Theiramp#93; personal style is... accessible glamour. They do have a big influence. Diane Sawyer is an achievable goal," he said.
- Joyann King
-
3. Top Hair Try-Ons of 2009We know you love our Hollywood Makeover tool-but do you ever wonder what everyone else does when they're in there? Today is your lucky day. We've totaled up the top try-ons of the entire year and Katie Holmes's chic bob takes the top spot with Vanessa Hudgens's slick bangs, Ali Larter's blond bangs (are we seeing a trend here?) and Jennifer Lopez's tousled bangs right behind. Try them all on in our Hair Makeover to make sure you're not missing out. Because who knows-your next great style could be a click away.
-Hannah Morrill
-
4. Win Reese Witherspoon's FragranceAs Avon's Global Ambassador, Reese Witherspoon spent the month of December promoting her debut fragrance and her cause celeb-fighting domestic violence. Join Witherspoon in her efforts, just by entering our contest! Enter to win one of 26 bottles of In Bloom, plus this empowerment bracelet that the actress wears every day. One lucky winner will receive the grand prize-a signed bottle by Witherspoon, plus an empowerment necklace and bracelet.
- Joyann King
-
5. Michelle Obama's Anniversary GemsHow sweet! The pave diamond flower pin that Michelle Obama has worn on three occasions-during her interviews with both Oprah Winfrey and Barbara Walters and for the Nobel Prize Signing Ceremony in Oslo, Norway-was actually an anniversary gift from the President. The custom-made pin is by Italian jeweler Garavelli and was one of two pieces President Obama gave the First Lady for their October 3rd wedding anniversary this year. The other was the double-strand pearl necklace she wore on Oprah's Christmas special-the stylish First Lady added the pin to the pearls for a perfect finishing touch.
-Enid Portuguez
-
6. Madonna's Dolce & Gabbana CampaignMadonna is the new face of Dolce amp Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2010 campaign and this time the designers wanted to capture an unseen side of her-domestic diva! Performing household chores from washing the dishes to cooking up spaghetti in the kitchen, the pop icon models the collection of classic Dolce amp Gabbana pieces like clingy skirts and sweaters in leopard and crochet. Photographed by Steven Klein, the shoot was inspired by an old Italian film, Luchino Visconti's Bellissima. "The collection is very Italian… It's a return to our roots… so we asked Madonna to interpret it in a different and human way," Stefano Gabbana told WWD.
- Joyann King
-
7. Christina Ricci in Donna Karan FilmDonna Karan's newest must-have bag, the Eldridge, is so cool it got its own short film! Starring alongside Christina Ricci, the convertible pleated leather bag follows Ricci around N.Y.C. as she plays four characters: the Dreamer, the Paramour, the Expressionist and the Voyeur, all inspired by one of the four different ways you can wear the bag. "I have been a long term devotee of Donna Karan. This was the perfect opportunity for me to… wear amazing pieces, be in New York and make a cool film. It was really fun!" Ricci said. The film debuts tomorrow on Donna Karan's Facebook page.
The Eldridge, $1495; at net-a-porter.com.
- Joyann King
-
8. Get 20 Percent Off Florence Broadhurst RugsThe graphic patterns of Florence Broadhurst rugs, fabric and wallpaper have garnered a cult-like following among design aficionados for decades. The late Australian designer started the business in 1959 (after a long and eccentric career as a stage performer and painter). Brand new color palettes make these classics feel totally modern-the perfect thing to brighten (and cozy) up your home for winter. Studio Four NYC is offering InStyle.com readers an exclusive 20 percent discount on all Florence Broadhurst rugs through December 24th-just in time for Christmas!
Email info@studiofournyc.com or call 212-475-4414 and mention InStyle.com for the discount.
- Kate Donovan
-
9. Spotted: Stars Wearing Scrunchies!Scrunchies might just be making a comeback! The iconic '80s hair accessories are so easy to use that we're not surprised to see stylish stars like Sienna Miller and Catherine Zeta-Jones sporting them. As for whether or not to pony up your trusty hair elastic, that's up to you.
-Enid Portuguez
-
10. Michelle Obama's Tousled 'Do, Bill Blass RevivedLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Meryl Streep is still the queen of romantic comedies at age 60! amp#91;CNN.comamp#93;
2. Designer Jeffrey Monteiro is tapped to revive the house of Bill Blass. amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;
3. Michelle Obama opts for a tousled hairdo at a local toy drive. amp#91;HuffingtonPost.com amp#93;
4. Newsflash! Rihanna sports a stylish pair of newspaper-print pants. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
5. American Apparel unveils its new line of nail polish. amp#91;BlackBookmag.comamp#93;
6. Children's book character Eloise opens up shop at The Plaza Hotel. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
-
11. New Instant Outfit-Maker: Scarves!When Sarah Jessica Parker hit the red carpet and the streets of N.Y.C. sporting an eye-catching hot pink scarf (and matching Diane de Maria bag!), we took note. Scarves have moved from pure necessities to true accessories, replacing statement necklaces as the newest instant outfit-maker! "This is a real movement," jewelry designer Irini Arakas told the New York Times. So much in fact that Arakas started designing a line of fashionable scarves and now counts Michelle Obama as a fan. So whether it is hot or cold out, it's time you tied one on.
Shop all scarves.
- Joyann King
-
12. Keith's Romantic Gift for NicoleCountry singer Keith Urban was spotted doing a little (dare we say?) early Christmas shopping for his wife, Nicole Kidman, at Harvey Nichols in London. Urban stopped at the By Kilian beauty counter and settled on four fragrances: Love (left), A Taste of Heaven, Cruel Intentions, and Arabian Nights. Luckily you don't have to cross the pond-or break the bank-to gift like a star. By Kilian is also sold at Saks and each scent also comes as an elegant (and less expensive!) candle.
-Hannah Morrill
-
13. Kate Hudson Channels Goldie Hawn in NineWhen Kate Hudson showed up at the N.Y.C. premiere of Nine last night with mom Goldie Hawn on her arm, we thought it was the perfect choice in light of the film's style! From flashy minidresses and fishnets to bold baubles and mod makeup, Hudson's wardrobe looks like it was plucked right out of Goldie Hawn's closet in the sixties! When she appeared on Today last week, Hudson talked about the likeness: "It was about a representation of the time and the modern sixties girl and my mother became a phenomenon in the sixties" she said. "It's sort of a funny little thing."
Get more scoop on the style of Nine!
- Joyann King
-
14. Tomorrow Is Free Shipping Day!Tomorrow marks the second annual Free Shipping Day, where over 500 online retailers will ship you your order free of charge! And just in the nick of time-with less than 10 days till Christmas, tomorrow is the last possible day online shoppers can place their orders to guarantee Christmas Eve delivery. Say goodbye to pesky shipping and handling charges at Jcrew.com, Target.com, Victoriassecret.com and Crateandbarrel.com, just to name a few of the participating stores! The full list will be revealed tomorrow at 12am EST, so if you have been procrastinating on your holiday to-do list-here's your free pass to get on top of it!
- Joyann King
-
15. Rihanna's Edgy New Video, Jessica Simpson Designs RingsLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Rihanna sizzles in spikes in her new music video for "Hard." amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
2. Kendall Kardashian strikes a pose for Forever 21. amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;
3. Stefano Pilati returns with a second edition of YSL's New Vintage collection. amp#91;Vogue.co.ukamp#93;
4. Kellan Lutz follows in Mark Wahlberg's steps as Calvin Klein's newest underwear model. amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;
5. Lanvin launches a more romantic version of the Jeanne La Rose fragrance. amp#91;FashionWeekDaily.comamp#93;
6. Jessica Simpson's latest project? Designing wedding rings with Pascal Mouwad! amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;
-
16. Shop Tracy Reese 20 Percent Off!Just in time for last-minute holiday shopping, TracyReese.com is offering InStyle.com readers 20 percent off all purchases through January 15th! From groovy Plenty dresses to colorful Frock numbers, this collection is full of attention-grabbing pieces, all in Reese's signature feminine style. So go ahead and get that fabulous winter coat or party-perfect dress you have been eyeing-it's shopping fate! Use offer code: TRInStyle.
- Joyann King
-
17. You Want More… Kisses or Shoes?Sorry guys-when it comes to winning a woman's heart, shoes take first place! A new survey by British shoe retailer Tszuji revealed that 92 percent of women could recall the first pair of shoes they ever bought while only two out of three could name the first person they kissed. Ouch! Which do you remember most: your first pair of shoes or your first kiss?
-Enid Portuguez
-
18. Ungaro CEO Resigns, Lohan StaysEmanuel Ungaro's CEO Mounir Moufarrige has resigned, but Lindsay Lohan will stay on board as the brand's Artistic Advisor. Moufarrige, who served as Ungaro's President since 2006, hired the actress to work alongside Spanish designer Estrella Archs for the line's Spring 2010 collection. Moufarrige will continue to consult for the brand while Vice President Marie Fournier steps in to oversee operations.
-Enid Portuguez
-
19. Cate Blanchett Talks SkincareTrue confession: We've lusted after Cate Blanchett's skin since her LOTR days. So at an event last week, we jumped at the chance to ask the star about her beauty regimen for her new stage role in Streetcar Named Desire. Blanchett confessed that all of her makeup is removed for the final scene and she faces the audience wearing only SK-II Facial Treatment Essence ($95.00/2.5oz, sk-ii.com) and Signs Eye Cream ($105, sk-ii.com). “It’s an important step because I have to be barefaced," she told us. "But it also keeps my skin hydrated.” Say no more, Cate! We definitely take your word for it.
-Hannah Morrill
-
20. Musicals Sweep the Golden Globe NominationsEveryone loves a good song and dance and so do the Golden Globes with of two of our favorite (and stylish!) musicals topping the 67th Annual Golden Globes nominations-Nine with five nominations and Glee with four! Marion Cotillard was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Comedy or Musical for her role as Luisa in Nine and Glee's Lea Michele was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series-Comedy or Musical. Stay tuned for our continuing coverage of the upcoming Golden Globes Awards beginning January 5th and the live show January 17th.
See the complete list of the 67th Annual Golden Globe Nominations.
- Joyann King
-
-
22. Young Victoria Costumes Fit for a QueenFrom ornate Swarovski encrusted headdresses to detailed gowns, Emily Blunt's costumes in The Young Victoria are rich and regal. In fact, the film follows the 19th century British queen's style evolution as much as her ascension to the throne." Her clothes resembled little girls’ party dresses that were very pretty and frothy. Once she becomes queen... her style becomes more streamlined and sophisticated," the film's costume designer, Sandy Powell, told WWD. And Blunt's performance as Victoria is as memorable as the costumes-she earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress this morning. The Young Victoria opens in limited release this Friday.
-Enid Portuguez
-
23. Get Balmain Up to 85% OffYes, you read correctly-over 60 styles from rocker-chic label Balmain will be up to 85 percent off on the theOutnet.com tomorrow morning! Style-setters like Sienna Miller, Kate Hudson and Rihanna love the line, and now you can get your hands on edgy dresses, like this lace and sequin version from the Spring 2009 collection (left), studded skirts (bottom right) or a statement-making mirrored jacket (top right)! You must register in advance to be eligible to shop the pop-up sale-you'll then receive an email when the items go live tomorrow (estimated at 10am EST) so you can be sure to get the best pick of the unbelievably stylish bunch!
- Joyann King
-
24. Salma Hayek Gets a Katie Holmes Cut!
At a charity gala in Berlin, Salma Hayek showed off a glossy, graphic bob-and we're in love! Don't get us wrong, the actress has always been one of our favorite raven-haired beauties, but somehow this edgy, slightly asymmetrical cut seems to show off her tresses even more. (And between us, doesn't it have a slight Katie Holmes vibe to it?)
Try on Salma Hayek's longer hair now!
-Hannah Morrill
-
25. Michelle Obama's Holiday StyleMichelle Obama got into the holiday style spirit this weekend with not one, but two celebratory looks. The First Lady appeared on Christmas at the White House: An Oprah Primetime Special this weekend wearing a luxe purple velvet dress by Azzedine Alaia and double-strand pearl necklace that was gift from the President! Then she hosted Christmas in Washington yesterday in a black pleated Isabel Toledo dress with waist-defining banding and oversize jeweled earrings. Her use of textured fabrics and statement-making jewelry add just the right amount of richness and warmth to her look, for a perfectly festive style.
See more holiday style.
- Joyann King
-
26. Nicole Richie Goes Brunette, Win a Birkin BagLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Taylor Lautner gets a kick out of Kanye West on SNL. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
2. Attention shoppers-Herve Leger, YSL and Marc Jacobs are majorly marked down! amp#91;Net-a-porter.comamp#93;
3. Find out why Nicole Richie dyed her hair back to brown. amp#91;Usmagazine.comamp#93;
4. Who wouldn't be 'charmed' by this Karl Lagerfeld necklace? amp#91;FashionWeekDaily.comamp#93;
5. You could ring in the New Year with a brand new Birkin bag! amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;
6. Unleash you inner artist and design your own Keds sneaker. amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;
-
27. Most Stylish Gift for Dogs: Mulberry's Princess Collar CoatWe can't possibly leave our furry friends off our holiday shopping lists! This winter, keep your pampered pup warm and stylish with Mulberry's cozy princess collar coat. The classic tan coat is made of plush wool and features easy-to-fasten leather toggles as well as Mulberry's signature check lining. Dog owners also get a treat-the coat is currently 50 percent off!
See more stylish gifts for everyone on your list in our Holiday Gift Guide.
-Enid Portuguez
-
28. Whitney Houston Is Our January Cover GirlThe one-of-a-kind star is back-happy, healthy and ready for what's next!
Whitney Houston is back and better than ever! And she's sharing her comeback secrets in our new issue. Hint: Less is more: "A smile, a little glance, the way you lean back says sexy without being too open or offending anyone," Houston reveals to InStyle. "Because once they've seen it all, they go, 'Man, I'm bored with that,' instead of 'Hmm, what's she going to do now?'" Check out more of Houston's exclusive interview in our January issue, on newsstands this Friday, December 18th!
-Joyann King
-
29. Lady Gaga and Cyndi Lauper for M.A.C.Lady Gaga and Cyndi Lauper are putting their bleach blond heads together for M.A.C.'s Spring 2010 Viva Glam campaign. The pop stars are featured in boudoir-inspired fashions with theatrical smoky eyes and bright lips (pink for Gaga and red for Lauper). Gaga's look is toned down compared to her usual over-the-top glitter and glitz, but either way these two make us just wanna have fun with our makeup.
Click to see Lady Gaga's Most Gaga Outfits of 2009!
- Joyann King
-
30. POLL: Would You Wear a Corset?Rihanna and Lady Gaga's adoption of the underwear-as-outerwear trend has been such a style inspiration that it has boosted sales of corsets by 70 percent in Britain! We've always admired Rihanna and Lady Gaga's fearless fashion sense, but does it translate off-stage? Tell us: would you wear a corset out on the town?
-Enid Portuguez
-
31. Julie Bowen is a Mini Social-iteYou're never too young to shop a sample sale! Modern Family star and real life mom of three (all boys under the age of three) Julie Bowen recently made time to host a holiday shopping event with theminisocial.com, an online members-only boutique offering designer clothing and accessories for kids and moms at up to 60% off. The Mini Social founders Dominique MacPherson and Melinda Marinack also use their venture to help a number of worthy children's charities, and a portion of the profits from the holiday event benefited the Los Angeles-based Baby2Baby organization. Become a member of theminisocial.com for your chance to shop the sales while giving back to kids in need.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
Beyonce Launches First Fragrance
Beyonce is adding some sizzle to your nearest perfume counter with her debut fragrance, Heat. The bottle was inspired by the singer's performances-"A lot of amp#91;themamp#93; have had fire involved… Also red is one of my favorite colors, as is gold," Beyonce told WWD. The scent has notes of red vanilla orchid, magnolia, neroli and blush peach, and according to Beyonce, when fans tested it, they "loved it. They were like 'I love that, I'm getting that, why isn't it out right now? I need it!'" Heat will be available starting in February at cosmetic counters nationwide.
- Joyann King
- Joyann King
