Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Deals & Steals
1. 20% off all purchases at shopharmonylane.comThis Beverly Hills shop carries unique pieces from lines such as Development, Harkham, Jenny Han and Voom. Check out shopharmonylane.com and receive 20% off your fabulous finds. Use promo code INSTYLE07from November 12th until December 31st.
2. 20% off all purchases at Ema Takahashi jewelryCelebs love Ema Takahashi's clean minimalist jewelry. Go to ematakahashi.com and receive 20% off all purchases from November 12th until December 31st. Use promo code INSTYLE07 at checkout.
3. 20% off all purchases at daniellestevens.comLayer on these delicate pieces from daniellestevens.com and receive 20% off all purchases from now through the end of December. Use promo code INSTYLE07to receive the discount.
4. 20% off all purchases at pacificacandles.comThey're not just unique candles anymore. Pacifica introduces their first fragrance line, which you can buy (along with everything else on their site) for 20% off. Get the discount with code INSTYLE07 from November 12th to December 31st.
5. 25% off all tins at bellasconfections.comTreat someone (or yourself!) to delicious homemade goodies. From now until December 31st, receive 25% off all tins (with promo code INSTYLE07) at bellasconfections.com.
6. $10 off any purchase of $50 at h2oplus.comIndulge in the refreshing skincare, body and bath products from h2oplus.com Receive $10 off any purchase of $50 when you use promo code INSTYLE07 from November 12th to December 31st.
7. 20% off all purchases at sleepyheads.comCelebs like Eva Longoria, Sarah Jessica Parker and Sharon Stone love the nighties and pajamas from Sleepyheads.com. See what all the buzz is about and receive 20% off all purchases with promo code INSTYLE07, now until December 31st.
8. Win one of 30 FHI styling irons at fhiheat.comBring the latest styling technology into your home. Win one of 30 by logging onto fhiheat.com/instyle from November 12th to December 31st.
9. 20% off Kodak Easyshare 5300 All-in-One PrinterCreate vivid prints at home with this Kodak Easyshare 5300 All-in-One printer. Go to kodak.com and receive 20% off using promo code INSPIRE from November 12th to December 31st.
10. 20% off all cashmere accessories from Stewart+BrownThese eco-savvy designers know how to be chic and environmentally-conscious. By entering INSTYLE07 at checkout, you get 20% off all cashmere accessories at stewartbrown.com; November 12th to December 31st.
11. Win one of 10 pairs of Warmbat BootsThis Australian label will keep you warm during the cold season. Win one of 10 pairs of Warmbat Boots by logging onto warmbat.com/promotion/InStyle.php from November 12th to December 31st.
12. $10 off purchases of $35 or more at Fragrancenet.comSpritz on the latest designer fragrances found at Fragrancenet.com and receive $10 off purchases of $35 or more. Use promo code J9SMD from November 12th to December 31st.
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM