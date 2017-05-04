Zendaya’s Affordable New Collection Is Beyond Instagram-Worthy

Leave it to Zendaya to drop another fashion collection and have us scrambling for our wallets. Daya by Zendaya sees a new collection update with the launch of Drop 2—a round of deep orange satin and multi-tone frayed denim, plus off-duty sweatshirts with a streetwear twist and It-girl worthy vinyl trench coats. With prices ringing in less than $54, it’s almost too good to be true.
Shop our favorite picks below or hop over to dayabyzendaya.com for the collection in full.
-
1. LACE MINI SLIP DRESS
$34
-
2. vinyl trench coat
-
3. crop sweatshirt
$38
-
4. patchwork denim jacket
-
5. graphic flight bomber
$50
-
6. lace-up sweatshirt
$44