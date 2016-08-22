Margherita Missoni Amos Walks Us Through a Day in Her Life

DIARY

At 6:30 a.m.: Morning Ritual

I go down to breakfast every day with the boys, Otto, 2, and Augusto, who just turned 1, and the first thing I have is hot water with lemon juice. Then I wait for 15 minutes before eating anything else (eggs, toast, and pressed juice) because my grandmother taught me that it’s supergood for you. I actually put some ginger in my drink as well—that’s my own twist. It helps the digestion a lot and makes the immune system stronger, especially in winter. I also do an hour of personal training three times a week to keep in shape.

At 9:30 a.m.: A Short Commute

I live in what was once my mother’s house in the countryside outside Milan, in the small village of Sumirago. I work from home, so I have a desk in a little office next to my bedroom where I mainly concentrate on the morning’s work. I usually try to accomplish more traditional office things first, whether it’s paperwork, interviews, or letters to lawyers and accountants that have to be done for the business.

At 12 p.m.: Lunch Date

I have a healthy lunch with the kids that includes some type of grains and vegetables for me, and protein for them. Then they take their naps and I get back to work.

At 2 p.m.: Mini Muses

I have a good friend who also has babies, so she brings them over while we work. I have a big table downstairs next to the living room so we can see them coming in and out of the garden, which is pretty inspiring. When I was younger, it was always really hard to try not to control everything, but with children, you learn naturally that you can’t. That’s the main rule I’ve been trying to follow — to let go of things — and my life has improved significantly since. This is my routine and I love it, but I also like to shake things up sometimes by going to see an exhibit in Milan or taking a two-day trip somewhere. That gives me the right balance.

At 5:30 p.m.: World Clock

Fashion is a global business, so I usually end my day with a conference call to my partners in Los Angeles and New York, since that’s the best time for everyone in their different time zones. Then I give the kids a bath and dinner. They go to bed pretty early.

At 8 p.m.: Staying Connected

If it’s early enough, sometimes my husband [race-car driver Eugenio Amos] and I will go to Milan for dinner. We live in the country, but the city is only 40 minutes away. I make an effort to see my friends there because during the time that I was nursing the babies at home, I started to feel a little isolated. Now I try to see them often, even if it’s a very short trip. For Christmas, I went to London for just one night to have dinner with my girlfriends. But when I go to Milan, I stay for only a couple of hours and that’s it. As much as possible I still want to be at home with my boys when they are awake.

DAILY MANTRA

My grandmother Rosita says if you don’t allow yourself to be tired, you won’t be. She says she is in such good health for her age because she told herself she was never allowed to be sick. She also told me to never let my hair go gray, and she has had gray hair forever! But she says it was a mistake because once you’re known that way, you can never go back.

WHERE I SHOP

Whether I’m at home, in Paris, or in New York, I love wandering around flea markets. It’s very relaxing. I just found a metal belt from the 1940s that’s really special and unexpected.

WHERE I TRAVEL

The places I like best are usually islands, which remind me of childhood vacations. That’s probably because we have gone to Sardinia for holidays as a family since I was a baby.

WHAT I READ

My favorite book, because of what it meant to me growing up, is Simone de Beauvoir’s autobiography, Memoirs of a Dutiful Daughter. It opened my eyes. I was 11 or 12 when I read it, and it gave me the first feelings of a teenage life and what passions and love could be.

WHERE I EAT

In Milan, I love La Latteria di San Marco. It’s very crowded, but the menu changes every day, with vegetables grown in their own garden.

PRESCHOOL COOL

Courtesy Margherita Missoni Amos

After I had my second baby, I decided I was fortunate enough to be able to change my career and start my own brand centered around children. The idea is to make clothes for kids so they can dress themselves, with designs that can all be mixed and matched. Growing up, I was never told what to wear, so that had a lot to do with developing my own sense of style and taste. I want to give kids that freedom as well. I also think things should be very comfortable, everything should be easily washable, and the prices need to be accessible too.