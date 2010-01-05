

"I picked my outfit because it shows off all my curves without showing too much," Valishia told us. The Californian chose a knee-grazing Diane von Furstenberg sheath with a high neckline that subtly clung to her figure. Bonus: "I think I could wear it to church and then pin up the hem and go dancing."



JAKE'S TAKE? "Valishia has a really nice body, she doesn't flaunt it though. For her, less is more."



Diane von Furstenberg dress, $365; dvf.com. Ann Taylor belt, $48; anntaylor.com. ABS bracelets, $95/set of 8; at maxandchloe.com.