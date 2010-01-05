Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Date Night Style Tips from The Bachelor
1. The Bachelor Makeovers
Talk about a first date! For their first outing with Jake Pavelka, six Bachelor competitors received an InStyle makeover and joined the handsome pilot for a photo shoot. The Bachelor himself prefers the "sundress, flip flip, ponytail" look on women, "but for a six-month anniversary date, I'd suggest some strappy sandals and a nice dress." No strangers to putting together a cute outfit, the contestants gave us their tips to creating a sexy after-dark look.
2. Start With Some Hot Shoes
"I actually built my outfit around the shoes," said wardrobe consultant Corrie of her bow-bedecked Valentino sandals. "They're the softest leather, I love them!" The Alabaman contestant finished the look with understated but body-conscious basics.
JAKE'S TAKE? "I loved her shoes and how that little skirt she was wearing hugged her body."
Joie tank, $138; 212-876-1368. Armani Exchange skirt, $98; armaniexchange.com. Valentino sandals, $695; 212-772-6969.
3. Don't Show Too Much Skin
"I picked my outfit because it shows off all my curves without showing too much," Valishia told us. The Californian chose a knee-grazing Diane von Furstenberg sheath with a high neckline that subtly clung to her figure. Bonus: "I think I could wear it to church and then pin up the hem and go dancing."
JAKE'S TAKE? "Valishia has a really nice body, she doesn't flaunt it though. For her, less is more."
Diane von Furstenberg dress, $365; dvf.com. Ann Taylor belt, $48; anntaylor.com. ABS bracelets, $95/set of 8; at maxandchloe.com.
4. Try a Bold Hue
"I definitely went for a bright color because it's an easy way to stand out without putting a ton of attention of yourself," restaurant manager Christina said of her turquoise Rory Beca faux-wrap dress.
JAKE'S TAKE? "I always notice if a color accents amp#91;a woman'samp#93; skin."
Rory Beca dress, $225; shopbop.com. Roxanne Assoulin for Lee Angel earrings, $95; 212-334-6573.
5. Match the Dress to Your Personality
Rozlyn chose a spotlight-stealing sequined Rachel Gilbert minidress. "It's hard not to stand out in this dress," said the bubbly makeup artist. "It's super sparkly but it's also indicative of my personality: just fun."
JAKE'S TAKE? "Rozlyn seems very [confident] about her body and how she looks."
Rachel Gilbert dress, $530; 212-585-0200. Iosselliani ring, $415; vionnetboutique.com. Guess by Marciano pumps, $158; guessbymarciano.com.
6. Accentuate Your Strong Suits
"I love my top because it shows off my neck," account manager Ashleigh said of her Nanette Lepore design. "It has a plunging neckline, but it's not too revealing." And to keep everything where it should be? "I have tape in the right places."
JAKE'S TAKE? "I love it when an outfit complements amp#91;a woman'samp#93; body."
Nanette Lepore tank, $198; prd_id=845524446244255ampsite_refer=AFF001ampsite_refer=AFF001ampsiteID=KSqIQ6SzPUQ-wS9GkFqopX_W7Kuf7vQHow" target="NEW">saks.com. Vince skirt, $275; neimanmarcus.com.
7. When in Doubt, Stick With What Works
Swimsuit model Gia ultimately picked out a pair of Louboutin pumps exactly like a pair she owns. "I have these at home, I know they make me look good," she told us. "They're really comfortable and very sexy."
JAKE'S TAKE? He approved: "I love legs, I'm a leg guy."
Wish dress, $172; 888-556-9411. Her own earrings. Christian Louboutin pumps, $745; net-a-porter.com.
