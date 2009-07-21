Why We Love It

These clothes manage to evoke the '80s without resorting to retro. In fact, shapes are sporty. It's all surface interest.



How to Wear It

Though it's occasion dressing, lighten the mood by tossing it on with something more basic instead of dressing it up. Jewelry is overkill, but you can show some leg.



Photos: left, Marc Jacobs; right, Balmain



