Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Dark Sparkle
Why We Love It
These clothes manage to evoke the '80s without resorting to retro. In fact, shapes are sporty. It's all surface interest.
How to Wear It
Though it's occasion dressing, lighten the mood by tossing it on with something more basic instead of dressing it up. Jewelry is overkill, but you can show some leg.
Photos: left, Marc Jacobs; right, Balmain
2. TrueseCotton-polyester dress, Truese, $215; at shopsheboutique.com.
3. SiwyPolyester-spandex pants, Siwy, $218; at asos.com.
4. H&MPolyester dress, H&M, $50; visit hm.com for stores.
5. Nicole Miller SignatureSilk skirt, Nicole Miller Signature, $695; visit nicolemiller.com for stores.
6. Elizabeth and JamesRayon-blend top, Elizabeth and James, $465; available at the end of August at net-a-porter.com.
7. WaynePolyester tank, Wayne, $365; visit openingceremony.us for stores.
