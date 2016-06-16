Dannijo and Club Monaco Launch Collection That's Really, Really Vintage

From time to time, I like to drop in on retailers to see what designers are doing to keep their customers engaged, especially when they’re inside an actual store. We all know that the dynamics of shopping continue to change rapidly with developments in technology, so traditional brick-and-mortar stores need to do more to stay relevant. One chain that has addressed that shift in a smart way is Club Monaco, which has adapted its merchandising to include exclusive products from other designers, many of which are available nowhere online.

The latest example is a small assortment of vintage lace dresses that come from the personal collection of Danielle Snyder and Jodie Snyder Morel, the designers of Dannijo. Club Monaco already carries some of Dannijo’s jewelry in stores and online, but this month began adding roughly 50 to 60 vintage pieces in select stores. And when they say vintage, they mean really, really old.

In fact, according to Club Monaco, some of the one-of-a-kind dresses and tops date as far back as the 19th century, with Victorian lace items that Danielle and Jodie have found in flea markets around the world during their travels over the years. Prices range from $150 for small blouses to $950 for more intricate dresses, some of which you can see here from a recent event in East Hampton to promote the Club Monaco x Dannijo collection with Juno Temple.

Danielle Snyder notes these dresses are terrific for summer by matching with a new blazer or wrapped with vintage-inspired jewelry. But they have one more advantage as well: You'll never see anyone else wearing the same dress.