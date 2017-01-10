4 Plus-Size Style Lessons to Learn from Danielle Brooks

Actress Danielle Brooks has an extensive résumé—Juilliard graduate, role on a hit TV show (Taystee on Orange Is the New Black), Tony nominee (Sofia from The Color Purple)—but she is also a fashion muse, fronting the campaign for Christian Siriano x Lane Bryant’s spring 2016 collection, where she also made her runway debut. Often spotted on the red carpet in sleek shifts and chic separates, the star has certainly caught our eye. Scroll down for four of our favorite looks, which you can interpret for everyday with the help of these pieces.