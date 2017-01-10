4 Plus-Size Style Lessons to Learn from Danielle Brooks

Actress Danielle Brooks has an extensive résumé—Juilliard graduate, role on a hit TV show (Taystee on Orange Is the New Black), Tony nominee (Sofia from The Color Purple)—but she is also a fashion muse, fronting the campaign for Christian Siriano x Lane Bryant’s spring 2016 collection, where she also made her runway debut. Often spotted on the red carpet in sleek shifts and chic separates, the star has certainly caught our eye. Scroll down for four of our favorite looks, which you can interpret for everyday with the help of these pieces.
-
1. The Pleated Skirt
Take a cue from Brooks and pair a streamlined top with a pleated skirt. The off-the-shoulder cut highlights the collarbone, while the volume of the skirt flows beautifully off a nipped-in waist.
-
Get the Look
Fashion to Figure Tawny top, $29; fullbeauty.com. Lafayette 148 New York Dorothy skirt, $598; saks.com.
-
2. The Updated Sweaterdress
Sweaterdresses will never go out of style. Try one with a new twist that shows off your shoulders, either just a peek, à la Brooks, or all out, like the version below.
-
-
3. The Modern Fit-and-Flare
This silhouette is flattering on all body types, which is why it’s in heavy rotation on the red carpet. Opt for some lace or a little shine, and add a belt to make the look all your own.
-
Get the Look
Eloquii available at eloquii.com | $120
-
4. The Classic LBD
It should be a staple in every woman’s wardrobe—just make sure you pick one that works well with curves. A slim fit with a pencil-style skirt skims your body in all the right places. Avoid going too tight so the odd line from your undergarments doesn't show through.
-