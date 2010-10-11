"You'll never find me in anything that's skintight. I like items that fit well and are also cozy and comfortable."



HER FALL INSPIRATION (clockwise from top): "I want Ali MacGraw's effortless late-'60s look with the straight, middle parted hair and uncomplicated clothing."



"I was really into the Rag & Bone collection. It reminds me of the vibe I get at the lake-Adirondack chic. Fair Isle feels new again."



"I love spending weekends at our lake house in Connecticut, roasting marshmallows, drinking wine. It's very casual; I'm always in my worn-in jeans and moccasins."