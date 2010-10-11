Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Dana's Fall Budget: $400
-
1. Dana Avidan, Market Editor"You'll never find me in anything that's skintight. I like items that fit well and are also cozy and comfortable."
HER FALL INSPIRATION (clockwise from top): "I want Ali MacGraw's effortless late-'60s look with the straight, middle parted hair and uncomplicated clothing."
"I was really into the Rag & Bone collection. It reminds me of the vibe I get at the lake-Adirondack chic. Fair Isle feels new again."
"I love spending weekends at our lake house in Connecticut, roasting marshmallows, drinking wine. It's very casual; I'm always in my worn-in jeans and moccasins."
-
2. Rings, $10 (set of 3)"The small size of these rings makes them feel personal. Mix them with jewelry you already have and try them on your index finger."
American Eagle Outfitters; ae.com.
-
3. Sunglasses, $10"I always wear aviators. Metal frames with dark lenses look polished whether you're really dressed up or super casual."
Fantas-Eyes; payless.com.
-
4. Sweater, $41
"I can't get enough warm cardigans. I'll start by belting this over a flowy white knee-length dress. In the winter, I'll switch to jeans or tights and fitted boots."
I (Heart) Ronson for JCPenney; jcp.com.
-
5. Peep-toe lace-ups, $25"Lace-up ankle boots are huge this season, and this gray brown is a fresher shoe color than my typical black."
Forever 21; forever21.com.
SEPTEMBER TOTAL: amp#36;86
REMAINING BUDGET: amp#36;314
-
6. Trench, $100"Solid-color plastic buttons can seem cheap; the tortoiseshell looks expensive. And this is a neutral color, but not the typical black or navy."
Old Navy; oldnavy.com.
OCTOBER TOTAL: $100
SEPTEMBER TOTAL: $86
REMAINING BUDGET: $214
-
7. Cardigan, $70"This cardigan hits below the hips, so it makes you appear more slender."
LOFT; anntaylorLOFT.com.
-
8. Flats, $20"I wear heels at the office, but I keep flats in my bag for going to and from. Leopard, a big trend this season, livens them up."
Old Navy; oldnavy.com.
-
9. Bangles, $4 (set of 10)"I like that you can wear these bangles as a set or just mix a couple with a big watch or leather bracelets."
Charlotte Russe; charlotterusse.com.
NOVEMBER TOTAL: amp#36;94
OCTOBER TOTAL: amp#36;100
SEPTEMBER TOTAL: amp#36;86
REMAINING BUDGET: amp#36;120
-
10. Sequined Cotton Tank, $40"So versatile! Layer it under a black leather jacket for a touch of sparkle, or wear it on its own."
Express; at express.com.
-
11. Trousers, $60"The cargo pockets make this cropped-trouser shape feel new."
Victoria's Secret Catalogue; at victoriassecret.com.
-
12. Metal Necklace, $8"The feather is delicate, and I love small charm necklaces that can go solo or mix with multilength chains."
Forever 21; at forever21.com.
DECEMBER TOTAL: amp#36;108
NOVEMBER TOTAL: amp#36;94
OCTOBER TOTAL: amp#36;100
SEPTEMBER TOTAL: amp#36;86
REMAINING BUDGET: amp#36;12
