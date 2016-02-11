10 Times How to Be Single Star Dakota Johnson Slayed on the Red Carpet

At 6 years old, Dakota Johnson started learning the ropes of the red carpet alongside parents Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson—and oh, how that studying has paid off. Now a major star in her own right thanks to a breakout role in last year's Fifty Shades of Grey, Johnson has quickly solidified her spot as one of fashion's most consistent head turners.

"Dakota can pull off looks that a lot of people can't," her stylist, Kate Young, says of the actress, who appears next in the rom-com How to Be Single (out Friday). "But the goal is that you remember her and not just a dress.”

One of the other reasons that Johnson’s style is getting so much attention? Her choices, which range from high-wattage Chanel Haute Couture sparkle to minimalist Dior suits, consistently keep us guessing. “We don’t like boring red carpet dresses,” says Young. “It’s so common to see women who only wear strapless or one-shoulder or mermaid silhouettes. Dakota has an amazing body and can wear every shape of dress, so we always like to switch it up.” Scroll down to see her 10 best ever.

