10 Times How to Be Single Star Dakota Johnson Slayed on the Red Carpet

At 6 years old, Dakota Johnson started learning the ropes of the red carpet alongside parents Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson—and oh, how that studying has paid off. Now a major star in her own right thanks to a breakout role in last year's Fifty Shades of Grey, Johnson has quickly solidified her spot as one of fashion's most consistent head turners.
"Dakota can pull off looks that a lot of people can't," her stylist, Kate Young, says of the actress, who appears next in the rom-com How to Be Single (out Friday). "But the goal is that you remember her and not just a dress.”
One of the other reasons that Johnson’s style is getting so much attention? Her choices, which range from high-wattage Chanel Haute Couture sparkle to minimalist Dior suits, consistently keep us guessing. “We don’t like boring red carpet dresses,” says Young. “It’s so common to see women who only wear strapless or one-shoulder or mermaid silhouettes. Dakota has an amazing body and can wear every shape of dress, so we always like to switch it up.” Scroll down to see her 10 best ever.
RELATED: Dakota Johnson Takes Her Whole Family To The How To Be Single Premiere
-
1. In Chanel Haute Couture, 2015
When Johnson spotted this sequined bustier gown from her front-row perch at the fall 2014 Chanel Haute Couture collection, she immediately texted her stylist. "It was under a jacket, so we wanted to see a picture of it alone," says Young. "Then we put it on hold for six months so she could be the one to wear it to the Golden Globes.
-
2. In Dior, 2015
"After awards season, she was excited to try pants and be really chic in Paris," says Young of the star at her first Dior show.
-
3. In Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane, 2015
This Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane gown was an effortless choice for the Oscars. "It fit without any alterations, and then we just chucked on the Forevermark Diamonds," says Young. Griffith came as the actress's plus-one.
-
4. In Chanel Haute Couture, 2015
At the Met Gala, the 26-year-old stunned in a sexy sequined Chanel Haute Couture mini. The brand's limited-edition Matryoshka bag was pulled out of the archives just for her.
-
5. In Prada, 2015
"Dakota loves black in her day-to-day life, so we mixed things up with something light and feminine at the Venice Film Festival," says Young of this gazar Prada number, set off with Chopard jewels.
-
6. In Marc Jacobs, 2015
What prompted Johnson to pick this graphic Marc Jacobs column for the première of A Bigger Splash? Her stylish co-star Tilda Swinton. "We knew Tilda would show up in an interesting outfit, and it was important for Dakota to look cool too," says Young.
-
7. In Balenciaga, 2015
When this delicate Van Cleef & Arpels necklace became available the day before Johnson's Black Mass première, a security guard hopped on a train to hand-deliver it to the star. She paired it with this Balenciaga dress and Bally Eren heels (also seen in Look 4), which are go-tos because they're actually comfy.
-
8. In Gucci, 2015
The actress was drawn to the vintage feel of this ruffled silk design from Alessandro Michele's début collection for Gucci. "The deep red color was super-flattering on her," says her stylist.
-
9. In Christopher Kane, 2015
"She was running out of clothes at the Toronto Film Festival, so I sent her five more dresses, including this velvet one from Christopher Kane," says Young. "It soon became one of her favorites."
-
10. In Dior, 2015
Inspired by Grace Kelly's Old Hollywood glamour, Johnson topped off this embellished silk Dior creation with classic red lips and a Harry Winston 42-carat diamond princess necklace.