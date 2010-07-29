So often, the coat is an afterthought: You'll spend hours putting together the perfect look and then toss on any old topper as you dash out the door. But a cute coat can be key to creating a chic ensemble. Click through the gallery to discover the best ways to wear our favorite fall styles.



The Toggle Coat

It girl Alexa Chung knows that an old-fashioned toggle coat is the perfect piece to layer over artfully mismatched separates-paired black tights, and animal-print bag, and a colorful scarf, this quirky cute coat pulls the entire look together.