Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
The Cutest Coats . . . For Any Occasion
-
1. no titleSo often, the coat is an afterthought: You'll spend hours putting together the perfect look and then toss on any old topper as you dash out the door. But a cute coat can be key to creating a chic ensemble. Click through the gallery to discover the best ways to wear our favorite fall styles.
The Toggle Coat
It girl Alexa Chung knows that an old-fashioned toggle coat is the perfect piece to layer over artfully mismatched separates-paired black tights, and animal-print bag, and a colorful scarf, this quirky cute coat pulls the entire look together.
-
2. The White BlazerA bright white blazer seems like it might be a tough piece to pull off, but Selena Gomez handles it beautifully, using it to dress up an equally pale top and light gray jeans.
-
3. The Little Leather JacketJulianne Moore's rose-colored sheath is sweet; a little leather jacket adds just the right amount of edge.
-
4. The Swing CoatJennifer Lopez's attention-getting feather-trimmed swing coat adds to, rather than covers, the underlying outfit—skinny leggings and sky-high platforms prevent the ensemble from looking too voluminous.
-
5. The Double-Breasted Wool CoatThere's something almost militaristic about this traditional coat, but the a-line cut keeps it from feeling too regimental. It provides an artful counterpoint to Claire Danes's pale, ultra-modern sheath.
-
6. The Luxe PonchoWe love Kate Hudson's kicky pairing of a Louis Vuitton poncho with a little black dress. Yes, the coat's impeccable pedigree helps, but this would work with any similarly-cut style, as long as it mirrored this one's super-simple color palette.
-
7. The Menswear-Style JacketYes, this blazer would look amazing with a pair of skinny jeans. But Rachel Bilson's decision to mix it with a short, bright cocktail dress takes both pieces to the next level. We love the contrast between (slightly) masculine and (super) feminine.
-
8. The Bandleader TrenchTaylor Swift's bandleader-style trench is almost embellished enough to stand on its own. It would work, buttoned-up, over virtually any dress, but the singer is smart to let a couple of inches peek out below the coat's hem; it saves those around her form wondering if she's wearing anything underneath.
-
9. The Textured JacketBlack leather would have been too obvious. Instead, Sienna Miller topped her red-hot minidress with an equally abbreviated boucle jacket, which lends the look a ladylike polish.
1 of 9
no title
So often, the coat is an afterthought: You'll spend hours putting together the perfect look and then toss on any old topper as you dash out the door. But a cute coat can be key to creating a chic ensemble. Click through the gallery to discover the best ways to wear our favorite fall styles.
The Toggle Coat
It girl Alexa Chung knows that an old-fashioned toggle coat is the perfect piece to layer over artfully mismatched separates-paired black tights, and animal-print bag, and a colorful scarf, this quirky cute coat pulls the entire look together.
The Toggle Coat
It girl Alexa Chung knows that an old-fashioned toggle coat is the perfect piece to layer over artfully mismatched separates-paired black tights, and animal-print bag, and a colorful scarf, this quirky cute coat pulls the entire look together.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM