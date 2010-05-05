Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Cute Ways to Cover Up
1. Maxi DressThe ultimate beach-to-brunch piece, a long cotton dress is boho glam in a single step. Crib from Alicia Keys and choose a maxi embellished with sun-catching sequins or studs.
2. Mini CaftanWho knew Mrs. Roper was a style icon? A short caftan-like Hayden Panettiere's Melissa Odabash number-keeps your two-piece under wraps while showing off your stems (Chrissy would approve).
3. RomperNothing says California Girl ease like a one-piece! Kristin Cavallari chose a pull-on Karina Grimaldi romper for the simplest possible beachside change.
4. SkirtMix and match patterns with a print mini that contrasts with your bikini (like Bey's Pucci swirl bandeau top and a palm-print bottom). Bonus: a cute skirt is the perfect way to camouflage a not so Beyonce-like lower half.
5. TunicCute and classic, a print tunic can pass as a post-seaside mini. Give it a happy-hour edge, a la Courteney Cox, by choosing a version with a low-dipping tie-neck top.
6. SarongA sheer scarf is the perfect backup to a seductively skimpy bikini. Gwen Stefani accented her bold red two-piece with stacks of bracelets and a lightweight shawl.
7. Boyfriend ShirtFor nonchalant cool, nothing beats a boy's button-down. Kate Moss added edge to her white eyelet bikini with a grunge-chic plaid shirt.
8. CardiganYour favorite office sweater is your new vacation buddy! A sheer boyfriend style like Rihanna's will keep your skin from the sun-and the front pockets are the perfect place to stash keys and cash.
