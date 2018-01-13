10 Cute Pieces to Test Drive the Cognac Color Trend

Winter is in full force and there could not be a better time to spice up your basic black wardrobe with a new shade: cognac. The caramel-colored hue has been popping up everywhere from ready-to-wear to accessories and even on our favorite street style stars. Go for the full look by pairing monochrome brown-toned clothing with off-kilter accessories or add a simple pop to your favorite denim extras. Luckily, the shade has serious wardrobe longevity. We are already dreaming of pairing these buttery-toned pieces with our favorite white eyelet dresses come spring. Get a head’s start on the trend by shopping our favorite 10 pieces below.
1. A CORDUROY BLAZER
Nothing is cooler than a chic '70s-inspired blazer with classic blue jeans in this fresh hue.
Veronica Beard | $390 (originally $650)
2. A POLISHED LOAFER
Try mixing these modern loafers with a cream-colored outfit for a fresh pop.
NewbarK | $342 (originally $684)
3. AN OVERSIZED TROUSER
Try the fashion girl's trouser of the season in a rich caramel hue, which is a great workday addition to any wardrobe.
Joseph | $395
4. A CLASSIC HANDBAG
Try a retro-inspired bag shape that will never go out of style.
A.P.C. | $290 (originally $580)
5. A LEATHER JACKET
Swap your basic black for a brown tone that equally goes great with everything.
Mango | $150 (originally $200)
6. A SLIP-ON MULE
A Moroccan-style mule adds a fashion edge to your weekend errand outfits.
Madewell | $98
7. A SILK CAMISOLE
A simple way to test the trend is with a sexy but sweet camisole under your favorite cashmere cardigan.
Cami NYC | $160
8. A LEATHER BELT
The no-brainer solution to adding a little pizzazz to your best denim.
H&M | $18
9. A SUEDE BOOT
A slouchy suede boot gets the street-style treatment with a pointy heel and toe.
Topshop | $130
10. A CROPPED TRENCH
A flowy trench is an easy way to incorporate the trend into your minimalist basics.
Zara | $60 (originally $119)