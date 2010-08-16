Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Cute Bags for Day and Night
1. Framed SatchelIf you have a job interview or are traveling for business, grab this structured, ladylike classic. It goes just as well with a chic trench like Victoria Beckham as it does an edgy leather jacket a la Diane Kruger.
2. Tory BurchLeather, $450; visit toryburch.com for stores.
3. Bruno MagliSuede and leather, $589; at brunomagli.com.
4. PradaLeather, $4,500; at select Prada stores.
5. Via SpigaEmbossed leather, $188; visit viaspiga.com for stores.
6. Two-Handle MessengerCommuters and jet-setting actresses like Katie Holmes and January Jones love the hands-free convenience of the cross-body strap on this sophisticated yet casual design.
7. MulberrySpongy patent leather with leather straps, $995; call 212-453-4722.
8. AldoFaux snakeskin, $45; at aldoshoes.com.
9. Nine WestPVC with metal hardware, $95; visit ninewest.com for stores.
10. 3.1 Phillip LimPrinted suede with leather trim, $695; call 212-334-1160.
11. ToteTake one of these goes-everywhere carryalls, spotted on Jessica Biel and Salma Hayek, from the office to the gym and away for the weekend.
12. Michael Michael KorsPrinted leather, $268; at michaelkors.com.
13. FendiLeather, $1,100; call 212-759-4646.
14. BCBGenerationPVC, $128; visit macys.com for stores.
15. BeirnSnakeskin, $525; visit beirnbag.com for stores.
16. SaddlebagWhen you’re running from the office to errands and back, you’ll appreciate the sporty flair of this utilitarian style favored by Claudia Schiffer and Miranda Kerr.
17. Salvatore FerragamoSuede with leather trim, $950; at ferragamo.com.
18. DKNYEmbossed leather, $195; visit dkny.com for stores.
19. Dooney & BourkeLeather, $350; at dooney.com.
20. BrahminEmbossed leather, $245; at brahmin.com.
21. HoboA dressy weekend activity (like Sunday brunch) is the perfect match for this slouchy shape, favored by style setters like Beyonce and Rachel Bilson.
22. BurberryLeather with metal handle, $1,695; at burberry.com.
23. KoobaLeather, $595; at nordstrom.com.
24. MondaniPVC, $75; call 800-847-0072.
25. London FogLeather, $150; call 800-847-0072.
26. Chain StrapThis classic style, as ssen on Alexa Chung and Thandie Newton, brings a touch of old-school glamour to your next fancy cocktail party (or hot date).
27. Pierre HardyCalf hair, $885; call 305-674-7899.
28. Jerome DreyfussMetallic python, $1,100; call 212-334-6920.
29. Marc by Marc JacobsLeather and viscose, $278; vist saks.com for stores.
