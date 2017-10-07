9 Curve-Friendly Style Lessons to Learn from Ashley Graham

When it comes to dressing to flatter a curvy figure, supermodel and former InStyle "Great Style Has No Size" columnist Ashley Graham has the process down to an exact science. So what's her secret? By our count, she's actually got nine—and each one's worth trying, STAT. Keep reading for the fail-proof formula behind this star's bombshell look.
1. A Shirtdress is a Versatile Staple
Traditionally, these little numbers are worn as straightforward dresses. Simple enough. But how about wearing one open as a cute topper over a casual tee and leggings? Dress yours up with a cute pair of booties or dress it down with a chic pair of trainers, as seen on Graham.
Ashley Stewart | $38 (originally $50)
2. Go Bold, Try Sheer
We get it, sheer pieces can be a little intimidating. To dip a toe into the trend, start off with a slip or bodysuit underneath a fitted sheath. If you're comfortable enough to go full-on lingerie style, make sure you opt for full coverage bra and underwear. This way you'll avoid wardrobe malfunctions and look polished.
Premme | $89
3. Replace Your Cocktail Dress with a Trouser Look
Dressed-up pants are perfect for a night out. Go for a pair that has a bit of shine or glitz if you're attending a formal event.
Boohoo Plus | $20 (originally $48)
4. A Lightweight Duster is Perfect for Layering
A duster is just the thing to wear over a fitted dress—or even to wear as a dress! We're sure you'll find yourself pairing yours with tees or even a really chic pair of sweats. It's a great substitute for a classic trench.
Simply Be | $37 (originally $65)
5. A Matching Set Works Together and Separately
A gorgeous set works both ways. A. It looks perfect as a straightforward two-piece dress, showing a sliver of skin for the perfect dose of allure. Or, B., mix it up and pair the cropped top with high-waisted jeans, or wear the skirt with a tucked-in turtleneck.
Forever 21+ | $28 each
6. Work the Slip-dress for Fall
The slinky slip-dress was a hit at music festivals throughout the summer. Bring the simple style into fall by layering it with your favorite cool-weather staples.
Eloquii | $55 (originally $100)
7. Upgrade Your Moto Jacket
Moto jackets are nothing new, but the latest crop comes embellished with embroidery, spikes, and spray paint. Go for the style that speaks to you.
ASOS Curve | $316
8. Add Texture to Your Date Look
Velvet is huge this season. And with the holidays around the corner, we can't think of a better time to try the luxe fabric, especially when it comes in the form of a cute minidress.
Windsor | $50
9. Choker Dresses Are a Hit
Choker tops and tees have been having a huge moment—now add dresses to the mix! A cool neckline not only spices up a simple frock, it allows you to cut back on jewelry.
DebShops | $43