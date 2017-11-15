4 Curvy Outfit Ideas From Stylish Real Housewives Star Roxy Earle

Whenever I'm styling a look, I get inspiration from everywhere: magazines, blogs, celebrities, street style, you name it! The need to constantly be inspired can become a bit challenging. Sometimes, you just want everything laid out for you—a personal stylist so to speak. Well, Roxy Earle, star of The Real Housewives of Toronto, is here to help us put together some of the most chic looks for the fall 2017 season. And not only that, she's giving us inside scoop on where we can find these affordable standouts.
Some of you may be down to try these cool trends right off the bat, while others might hesitate at first. But if you follow Earle on her Instagram (@luxuriousroxy), you'll know that she believes your size shouldn't dictate your style. So go ahead, step outside your comfort zone, we're sure you'll love the results.
1. Monochromatic Athleisure
"Athleisure continues to dominate the streets and I, for one, love to elevate sweats to keep them chic. Monochrome head-to-toe color makes such a statement, and sock booties takes this look out of the gym. Don't be afraid to try a bold hue!"
Shop It: Good American hoodie, $179; nordstrom.com. Good American pants, $119; nordstrom.com. Aldo booties, $77; shopspring.com.
2. Lace-Up Leather
"I loved the mix of leather with lacings this season. Pairing this rock'n'roll-inspired pant with a crisp white shirt and corset belt made this look feel so fresh. For a more casual Friday, try wearing the top and pants alone. Then, add the belt for evening. It's perfect for after work cocktails."
Shop It: Michel Studio shirt, $68; lordandtaylor.com. Le Chateau belt, $30; lechateau.com. Lane Bryant leggings, $70; lanebryant.com for similar style. Aldo pumps, $100; aldoshoes.com.
3. The Faux Patent Mini Skirt
"The best way to rock a miniskirt is with a cute bootie that shows off those legs! Pair it with a white tee and a masculine blazer to elevate the look for the office. I love a good mini; this one offers enough coverage, skims the hips, and elongates the legs."
Shop It: Le Chateau blazer, $140; lechateau.com. Addition Elle skirt, $25 (originally $50); additionelle.com. Aldo booties, $84 (originally $120); macys.com.
4. A Cape is the Perfect Topper
"A plaid cape is so flattering when worn over a body-hugging ensemble. This detailed corset complements the body perfectly and pairs nicely with these lace-up pants. A pair of leather leggings will literally carry you through the season."
Shop It: Le Chateau cape, $100; lechateau.com. Ashley Graham x Addition Elle corset, $95; additionelle.com. Aldo pumps, $85; aldoshoes.com.