14 Curve-Friendly Dresses to Wear to a Fall Wedding

Wedding season isn't only in May. In fact, wedding season is all year long. Just ask those of us who have a calendar packed with fall and winter weddings over the upcoming months.

While it's always exciting to go to a wedding, choosing a dress to wear can be tough, especially in the cooler months. Thankfully, we've got a few ideas so that you can feel your best while you celebrate one (or several) of your loved ones happiest days ever.

First off, embrace a gorgeous jewel tone. It's perfect for fall and winter. Look for rich hues like forest green, navy blues, and burgundy, which are all lovely for this time of year. Plus, they look great on most skin tones. If patterns are more your thing, go for a dark floral print. It feels feminine and light but also fits the tone of the season.

Remember to think of the type of wedding you are attending. If it's black tie, feel free to go for an elegant gown. A sleek silhouette shows of curves without being inappropriate. For a day wedding, opt for cocktail dress with shoulder details, texture, or a bit of sparkle.

Last but not least, flaunt what you love in a tasteful manner. If your legs are enviable don't go too short. Instead, go with a cut that hits at the knee. This way you're not flashy but you're able to show of those gorgeous gams. The same can be said for cleavage. Go for a V-neck, not a plunging neckline—remember someone's grandparents are bound to be there!

Check out the stunner gown above ($648; tadashishoji.com), then scroll down to see some options that will fulfill all of your fall wedding criteria.