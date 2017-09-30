The Best Fall Fashion For Curves, According to the Designer of Yona New York

We love to shop and we're sure you do too. Fall fashion has kicked into high gear and the trends we've been seeing since February have finally hit the racks.
Whether you had your eye on luxe textiles like velvet, corduroy, or denim, the season is filled with options that are sure to satisfy every taste. To help us prep for the season, we chatted with Yona Love, the designer of premium curve brand, Yona New York. Below, Love shares tips and some of her faves that are sure to get you ready for the latter part of the year. Read on to get more.
1. Try a Knockout Dress
"The standout piece of my fall collection has to be the Velvet Floral Burnout dress. I love that it definitely seems like an evening piece, but can be worn over jeans for a more casual look. It just looks amazing at every angle and on every body type."
Yona New York | $298
2. Invest in the Classics
"My rule is to always invest in a timeless piece that you know you will love and wear forever. A perfect fitting dress or a classic coat are pieces I would invest in, as you can pull it out and wear over and over again. Something like fun trendy tee that you may only wear a couple times is a perfect steal in fast fashion."
Universal Standard | $230
3. Luxe Fabrics Will Elevate Your Look
"Curves, or no curves, my favorite trends this season include luxe fabrics, updated classics, and comfort-meets-fashion styles. Just because you are not a size 2, doesn’t mean you should have to compromise high-quality fabric or style, everything should be available to you."
Simply Be | $100
4. Mules Made a Huge Comeback
"I love a mule! It's great to see comfort and fashion meeting finally. There are so many different designs to choose from this season which make it’s fun and a way to add your personal touch."
Torrid | $41 (originally $63)
5. The Standouts
"1. The moody florals of fall are a great way to add a print to an outfit whether it’s a dress, top, or pants (Eloquii skirt, $100; eloquii.com). 2. Try velvet! I am so happy the velvet trend is sticking around. I love this fabric and how luxurious it looks and feels, especially in rich jewel tones (Lane Bryant t-shirt, $40; lanebryant.com). 3. Suits have made a comeback for both men and women. Invest in classic separates that can be worn together or by themselves to make your wardrobe work for you (Ashley Stewart suit, from $35 [originally from $50]; ashleystewart.com)."