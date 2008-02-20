Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Crystals
-
1. Vera Wang
-
2. Anya Hindmarch
Silver heels of calf leather with crystals, $510; anyahindmarch.com or 973-379-7183.
-
3. Michael Teperson
Clutch of satin with Swarovski crystals, $1585; at Takashimaya N.Y.C., 212-350-0100.
-
4. Sergio Rossi
Black T-strap heels of suede and crystal, $1,395; 212-956-3303.
-
5. Whiting & Davis
Crystal-embellished leather clutch, $220; at Henri Bendel, 800-423-6335.
Shop this trend here!
-
6. Atelier Swarovski by Doo Ri
Adjustable necklace of Swarovski crystals and silk tulle, $600; 773-271-5253.
See more Spring Trends!
1 of 6
Vera Wang
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM