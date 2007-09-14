Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Crystal Jewels
1. Dior by John GallianoSatin with Swarovski crystals, Dior by John Galliano, $890; 702-735-1345.
2. Enzo AngioliniSatin, Enzo Angiolini, $120; 800-999-1877 for stores.
3. Jour & NuitLeather with Swarovski crystals, Jour & Nuit, $518; journuit.com.
4. Jimmy ChooCrê de chine, Jimmy Choo, $1,300; 866-524-6687 or jimmychoo.com.
5. Stuart WeitzmanLeather and Swarovski crystals, Stuart Weitzman, $575; zappos.com.
6. Oscar de la RentaSilk faille and strass crystals, Oscar de la Renta, $725; at select Saks Fifth Avenue stores.
7. Emilio PucciSilk satin, Emilio Pucci, $895; by special order, 212-230-1135.
8. Lily HoltSatin with velvet trim, Lily Holt, $300; 561-833-9668 or lilyholt.com for stores.
9. Christian LacroixSatin with strass crystals, Christian Lacroix, $750; at select Neiman Marcus stores.
