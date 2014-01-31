Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
Crisp Shirt
1. REASONS TO LOVE ITPicture any major fashion icon past or present and she has stunned in one of these. Audrey Hepburn. Grace Kelly. Marilyn Monroe. Michelle Obama. The shirt’s enduring popularity lies in its simple shape, which designers retained while adding unexpected new elements (sheer panels, contrasting collars, colorblocking, lots of pattern play).
HOW TO WORK IT
It sure isn’t buttoned up: Go as low as you dare. To anchor it, tuck the tails into a slim or A-line skirt. If you’re going the dress route, define your waist with an obi belt in the same shade for a slimming effect. Revealing necklines call out for a necklace; do not succumb. Bare skin makes its impact when there are no distractions.
Runway photos: (left to right) Altuzarra, Donna Karan, Tod's, Valentino
2. Rachel Antonoff ShirtCotton broadcloth, $158; rachelantonoff.com.
3. Richard Chai Love Shirt-DressCotton-polyester, $310; at Pas de Deux, 212-475-0075.
4. 7 for All Mankind ShirtLyocell, $178; 7forallmankind.com.
5. See by Chloé DressCotton, $495; saksfifthavenue.com.
6. Gap DressCotton, $55; gap.com.
7. Kate Spade Saturday ShirtCotton, $75; saturday.com.
