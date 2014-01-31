Picture any major fashion icon past or present and she has stunned in one of these. Audrey Hepburn. Grace Kelly. Marilyn Monroe. Michelle Obama. The shirt’s enduring popularity lies in its simple shape, which designers retained while adding unexpected new elements (sheer panels, contrasting collars, colorblocking, lots of pattern play).



HOW TO WORK IT

It sure isn’t buttoned up: Go as low as you dare. To anchor it, tuck the tails into a slim or A-line skirt. If you’re going the dress route, define your waist with an obi belt in the same shade for a slimming effect. Revealing necklines call out for a necklace; do not succumb. Bare skin makes its impact when there are no distractions.



Runway photos: (left to right) Altuzarra, Donna Karan, Tod's, Valentino