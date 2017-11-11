How to Wear Athleisure All Day Every Day 

Our favorite activewear brands and our favorite everyday silhouettes have merged together to give us the ultimate wardrobe. Who isn’t obsessed with everything athleisure right now? I know I am trying to wear it all day every day and I found out how! Whether it is a sweat-skirt, velour tracksuit, or some fun layering try these new active styles with your everyday schedule.

VIDEO: Tommy Dorfman’s Flared Jeans