How to Wear Athleisure All Day Every Day 

Our favorite activewear brands and our favorite everyday silhouettes have merged together to give us the ultimate wardrobe. Who isn’t obsessed with everything athleisure right now? I know I am trying to wear it all day every day and I found out how! Whether it is a sweat-skirt, velour tracksuit, or some fun layering try these new active styles with your everyday schedule.
VIDEO: Tommy Dorfman’s Flared Jeans
1. Adidas Sweatpant Skirt
Trade in your sweatpants for a sweat-skirt; just as comfy and perfect for running errands and getting brunch.
$60
2. Sweaty Betty Jacket
Sweaty Betty is giving us a new twist on the activewear zip with this layered luxe jacket.
$175
3. Tory Sport Mini Dress
The perfect mini dress with just the right amount of sporty spice.
$198
4. Fila Ribbed Sweater
Put a fun spin on your ribbed sweater with this logo Fila style.
$135
5. Ivy Park Sweatshirt
Upgrade your college sweatshirt for this updated silhouette with clean lines.
$65
6. Outdoor Voices Jumpsuit
Jumpsuits are taking on a whole new meaning in the world of athleisure, layer your favorite cable knit sweater over this neutral unitard.
$95
7. Alala Velour Sweatsuit
This velour track suit is way too good to be worn on the couch, time to take this combo out!
Shop the look: Alala sweatshirt, $165; bandier.com. Alala track pants, $165; bandier.com.