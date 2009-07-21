Why We Love It

The earth tones are rich and plaids complex, while shearling, blanket coats, and waders abound. These are plush clothes for an idealized rural utopia. The pieces feel like you’re spending your day in a featherbed.



How to Wear It

Top a textured glen-plaid vest over a short silky dress, or match a densely knit skirt with nubby tights and a flat ribbed turtleneck. Roll up wool pants to expose suede boots. Find a great brown leather belt and wrap it tight. Denim goes with everything. And trust that indulging in all these autumnal hues will flatter every skin tone. So complement that glow with a pink lip.



Photos: left, Ralph Lauren; right, Chloe



Click through to shop the look!



See how the stars are wearing this trend!