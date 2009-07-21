Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
1. no titleWhy We Love It
The earth tones are rich and plaids complex, while shearling, blanket coats, and waders abound. These are plush clothes for an idealized rural utopia. The pieces feel like you’re spending your day in a featherbed.
How to Wear It
Top a textured glen-plaid vest over a short silky dress, or match a densely knit skirt with nubby tights and a flat ribbed turtleneck. Roll up wool pants to expose suede boots. Find a great brown leather belt and wrap it tight. Denim goes with everything. And trust that indulging in all these autumnal hues will flatter every skin tone. So complement that glow with a pink lip.
Photos: left, Ralph Lauren; right, Chloe
2. Tommy Hilfiger and Dooney & BourkeCashmere coat, Tommy Hilfiger, $598; visit tommy.com for stores.
Leather purse, Dooney amp Bourke, $350; visit dooney.com for stores.
3. Pierre Hardy for GapSuede and shearling boots, Pierre Hardy for Gap, $175; available in late September at gap.com.
4. Boss Hugo BossWool-blend skirt, Boss Orange, $225; visit hugoboss.com for stores.
5. Eddie BauerWool-blend vest, Eddie Bauer, $69; at eddiebauer.com.
6. J BrandCotton-Lycra jeans, J Brand, $158; at jbrandjeans.com.
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM