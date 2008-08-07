Designers have warmly embraced “country” again—not Western bolo ties, chaps and cowboy boots, but tweeds, plaids, checks and corduroys in rust, green and brown.



These styles are geared for the great outdoors where it really does get cold. But that doesn't mean the silhouttes won't work on a city street-quite the contrary.



How to Wear It

Summer is full of long skirts, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen them for fall. They’re an option that’s possibly warmer—and definitely more flattering—than leggings.



Don’t go big and overscale on us. Keep it all in proportion with a nipped leather jacket, a short cape or a little fur vest. Say yes to slick riding boots. Try a hat. Again? Please do.