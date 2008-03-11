

Spring beauty is bursting with color and without much effort you can make your pout shine with a gorgeous coral gloss. Wear it alone for a sheer, fresh faced look. Robyn Cosio, makeup artist at Salon Maxime in Beverly Hills, says, "Nothing should look heavy if you are wearing a coral lip. The look is light and fresh so the rest of your makeup should complement that." Get Bosworth's look by pairing your coral lips with bronze lids, black/brown mascara and minimal liner.