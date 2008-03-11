Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Coral Gloss
1. Kate Bosworth
Spring beauty is bursting with color and without much effort you can make your pout shine with a gorgeous coral gloss. Wear it alone for a sheer, fresh faced look. Robyn Cosio, makeup artist at Salon Maxime in Beverly Hills, says, "Nothing should look heavy if you are wearing a coral lip. The look is light and fresh so the rest of your makeup should complement that." Get Bosworth's look by pairing your coral lips with bronze lids, black/brown mascara and minimal liner.
-
2. Scarlett Johansson
Deeper color can create an appropriate look for a fancier event. Achieve Johansson's dense coral tone by applying a brown-toned lip pencil to the entire lip and applying a gloss on top. "The brown will make it much more flattering," Cosio says.
-
3. Courteney Cox-Arquette
If you have lighter skin like Cox-Arquette, save coral for night. Apply thoroughly to your full lip for a beautiful, bright shade that can define your whole look. "Coral is a pretty true color," makeup artist Tricia Sawyer says. "You should adjust your other makeup instead of adjusting the shade."
-
4. Rebecca Romijn
If you're already sun-kissed like Romijn, coral is the perfect lip color to show off your glowing skin tone. Makeup artist AJ Crimson says to start by lining the lips with the side of the liner in a neutral tone. Then, use a lip brush to apply gloss to the center of your mouth and blend it in with the liner. Crimson recommends Stila's lip glaze in Apricot for a perfect color and easy-to-use pen applicator.
-
5. Elisha Cuthbert
"Coral gloss makes all women look fresh," says makeup artist Julie Hewett. "It wears well with a mauve, nude pencil or it can be layered with a pink lipstick for a beautiful highlight." Pair with neutral shadows and peachy cheeks like Cuthbert for the perfect spring glow.
-
6. Eve
Every woman can find a coral gloss that works with her skin tone. Celebrity makeup artist Paul Starr, whose clients include Jennifer Garner, Mariah Carey and Nicole Richie, recommends going into a department store and having the makeup artist at a cosmetic counter pair you with the right shade. "Try them on. Some are paler for paler skin and warmer corals are for darker skin." If you look best with a warmer tone like Eve, try Giorgio Armani's lip shimmer #25.
-
7. Diane Lane
Lane looks flawless with minimal makeup and a deep coral gloss. Makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani says, "What's nice about coral gloss is that it's a really fresh, summery kind of color, and can be worn at night as well as during the day."
-
8. Ginnifer Goodwin
Goodwin's understated gloss keeps the focus on her stunning eyes. Crimson says, "For evening try a smoky eye and instead of a beige lip, your coral lip gloss is going to be an amazing alternative." Try Kissable Couture's Chris gloss in Pure Peach to capture Goodwin's perfect hint of color.
-
9. Versatile Color
Wear a gloss alone for a more natural look or apply a light layer over a lipstick like By Terry's Replenishing Hydrafirming Lipstick in Starlet Nectar for more color. Robyn Cosio, makeup artist at Salon Maxime in Beverly Hills, recommends this By Terry gloss for anyone, "There isn't a lot of pigment-just enough to work with any skin tone."
BUY ONLINE NOW Laque de Rose lip care, Terry, $44; at barneys.com.
-
10. Protect Your Pout
Dab your lips with this gloss by Chantecaille to achieve a gorgeous true coral color, while you protect your lips from the sun and nourish them with healing botanicals. If you prefer a tube applicator, Chantecaille's Brilliant Gloss in Flirt is a similar color option.
BUY ONLINE NOW Lip Gloss in Bellini, Chantecaille, $26; at eluxury.com.
-
11. Perfectly Pastel
For fair skin, try pastel corals. Mixing glosses, like this one from LORAC, with other colors can help you achieve a lighter tone. Beauty.com's celebrity makeup artist, Tina Turnbow, says, "Celebrate is nice with Stila's Kajal Topaz eyeliner amp#91;on lipsamp#93; to make the color more pastel."
BUY ONLINE NOW High Shine Lip Polish in Celebrate, Lorac, $17; at drugstore.com.
