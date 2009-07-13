Check the clothing item's label to find out the fabric content before you set the temperature. Most irons have a chart on the temperature setting so you can set it correctly. A general rule of thumb: synthetics should be ironed at a low temperature, wool and silk at medium, and cotton and linen on high. We don't need to tell you what go wrong here; working with a too-hot setting can irreparably scorch or even melt a garment. Irons heat faster than they cool, so progress from low-temperature to high-temperature garments, to be on the safe side.GET MORE INFO