After a green scarf (on sale!) catches Rebecca's eye, she tries to make a deal with a hot dog vendor. Luke (Hugh Dancy) comes to her rescue and dubs her "the girl with the green scarf." And that scarf is what Pat Field calls the "key piece" in the movie. "I thought, 'What am I going to do for a scarf that's special but cool?'" says Field. "And I remembered a scarf from Dolce amp Gabbana from years ago and they sent me the original sample." And that was the inspiration for the crinkled kelly green scarf.