Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Confessions of a Shopaholic Style
-
1. Pink in a Sea of Black
Known for her brilliant work on Sex and the City and Ugly Betty, costume designer Patricia Field brought life to the wardrobe of shopaholic Rebecca Bloomwood (played by Isla Fisher). "I chose this pink so she would stand out and framed her with people who were all in the same color," says Field. "That was my method throughout the whole movie. I wanted her to jump out."
-
2. Wedding Dress ShoppingRebecca's quirky roommate, Suze (Krysten Ritter) shops for wedding dresses with the help of her maid of honor. Patricia Field describes Rebecca's style as "Colorful, bold, energetic, voluminous, eclectic and comedic," which is evident in the mix of pieces she wears here.
-
3. Sample Sale Frenzy"She would shop anywhere," says Patricia Field. "It wasn't just about designers, it was about buying what she spotted," which included a slew of items at a sample sale, which turns aggressive. Here, Rebecca wears a Milly coat. "This is an important piece that the audience needs to recognize, which is why it's a bold print," explains Field, who uses the coat in a later scene on a different character.
-
4. The Girl in the Green ScarfAfter a green scarf (on sale!) catches Rebecca's eye, she tries to make a deal with a hot dog vendor. Luke (Hugh Dancy) comes to her rescue and dubs her "the girl with the green scarf." And that scarf is what Pat Field calls the "key piece" in the movie. "I thought, 'What am I going to do for a scarf that's special but cool?'" says Field. "And I remembered a scarf from Dolce amp Gabbana from years ago and they sent me the original sample." And that was the inspiration for the crinkled kelly green scarf.
-
5. The Career Woman"This is her tropical professional attire," says Pat Field of the Vivienne Westwood suit Rebecca wears to a work conference in Miami. "That was one of Isla's favorites," says Field. "If she wasn't comfortable in something, I wouldn't want her to wear it."
-
6. Flirty Dancing
For drinks and dancing, Rebecca takes off her Vivienne Westwood jacket to reveal a bright green Louis Vuitton bustier. "She wears tons of color," says Pat Field. "She's a shopaholic so she needs variety; she couldn't wear black or basic pieces."
-
7. Belles of the Ball
When attending a ball (with "long legs Alicia" (Leslie Bibb)), Rebecca wears an outfit she already owns in an attempt to be more frugal. Rebecca fills her closet with "a mix of designers, trendy Japanese clothes, and vintage pieces," says Pat Field. "And she has tons of Christian Louboutin heels."
-
8. Closet Cleaning
"I love this little outfit," says Pat Field of the get-up Rebecca wears to clean out her closet. "I did this look on Sarah Jessica Parker once in Sex and the City--it's sexy and cute." Of all the sky-high shoes she wears, Isla Fisher says, "It was my idea to keep her in heels all the time because something about tottering in heels is always funny to me."
-
9. Making Ends Meet
Rebecca's parents (Joan Cusack and John Goodman) try to help mend their daughter's spending woes. Did Isla Fisher relate to her character's shopping and clothing choices? "No, but that's the fun of acting-you get to dress up and be someone you're not. I'm much more conservative and casual than Becky Bloomwood."
