Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Complete Your Work Look
-
1. Accessorize like Anne HathawayThe actress keeps her black skirt suit youthful and current with drop earrings by Kara Ross, a Salvatore Ferragamo woven bag and Brian Atwood pumps.
Accessorize your work wardrobe like Hathaway with a pair of drop earrings, a roomy bag and sophisticated pumps.
-
2. Rachel Reinhardt EarringsResin on brass, $88; call 800-348-6940.
-
3. Vanessa Montiel EarringsGarnet and gold vermeil, $165; visit vanessamontiel.com for stores.
-
4. Lisa Stewart EarringsEnamel on gold plate, $92; visit lisastewartonline.com for stores.
-
5. Agrigento Designs EarringsPrehnite and gold leaf, $45; call 212-260-2865.
-
6. Daslu EarringsTurquoise and gold plate, $119; 310-659-1432.
-
7. Liz Claiborne New York BagLinen and faux leather, $110; call 800-622-9748.
-
8. Prada BagLeather, $1,450; call 888-977-1900 for stores.
-
9. Tod’s BagLeather, $1,925; call 800-457-8637 for stores.
-
10. AK Anne Klein BagLeather, $168; 800-999-1877 for stores.
-
11. Ralph Lauren Collection PumpsNubuck, $595; visit ralphlauren.com for stores.
-
12. Burberry PumpsPatent leather, $450; visit burberry.com for stores.
-
13. Joan & David PumpsPatent leather, $190; visit macys.com for stores.
-
14. Enzo Angiolini PumpsLeather, $99; visit bloomingdales.com for stores.
-
15. DKNY PumpsLeather, $275; visit dkny.com for stores.
1 of 15
Accessorize like Anne Hathaway
The actress keeps her black skirt suit youthful and current with drop earrings by Kara Ross, a Salvatore Ferragamo woven bag and Brian Atwood pumps.
Accessorize your work wardrobe like Hathaway with a pair of drop earrings, a roomy bag and sophisticated pumps.
Accessorize your work wardrobe like Hathaway with a pair of drop earrings, a roomy bag and sophisticated pumps.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM