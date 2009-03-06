Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Complete Your Weekend Look
1. Accessorize like Katie HolmesThe actress keeps her weekend style casual in Balenciaga sunglasses, a Comme des Garcons for H&M scarf and a vintage belt.
Shop the latest leather belts, scarves and sunglasses to create your own weekend look!
2. Leather BeltsLeather, Jutta Neumann, $230; call 212-982-7048.
Leather and brass, Linea Pelle, $168; call 800-770-0027.
Embossed leather, Banana Republic, $59; buy online now at bananarepublic.com.
Leather, 213 Industry, $172; visit 213industry.com for more information.
3. Burberry ScarfSilk, $350; visit burberry.com for stores.
4. Dries Van Noten ScarfSilk, $625; call 513-751-7854.
5. Lulla by Bindya ScarfSilk, $32; call 973-635-0097.
6. Banana Republic ScarfSatin, $44; visit bananarepublic.com for stores.
7. Versace SunglassesAcetate, $265; call 888-721-7219.
8. Emporio Armani SunglassesAcetate, $165; visit emporioarmani.com for stores.
9. Calvin Klein SunglassesAcetate, $130; visit marchon.com for stores.
10. Marc Jacobs SunglassesAcetate, $330; call 866-246-9043.
11. Liz Claiborne New York SunglassesPlastic, $36; visit macys.com for stores.
