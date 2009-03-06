Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Complete Your Elegant Evening Look
1. Accessorize like Eva MendesA Bulgari necklace and bracelets and Christian Louboutin heels added extra glamour to the actress's bright cocktail dress.
Accessorize like Mendes for your own special occasion with a link bracelet, collar necklace and open-toe heels.
2. Link BraceletsSterling silver and gold vermeil, Iosselliani, $480; visit barneys.com for stores.
Austrian crystals and gold plate, R.J. Graziano, $125; call 212-685-1248.
Swarovski crystals and gold plate, Elizabeth Cole, $303; buy online now at elizabethcolejewelry.com.
Gold plate, AK Anne Klein, $65; call 800-578-4552 for stores.
3. Leslie Danzis NecklaceFreshwater pearls, $128; call 212 941-7078.
4. Azaara NecklaceCrystals and silver alloy, $240; buy online now at azaara.com.
5. Philippe Audibert NecklaceSwarovski crystals and silver plate, $280; visit philippeaudibert.com for stores.
6. Venna NecklaceFaux pearls and gold plate, $310; call 212-228-6415.
7. Nina HeelsSatin, $103; buy online now at ninashoes.com.
8. Valentino HeelsSuede, $745; call 212-772-6969.
9. Stuart Weitzman HeelsSatin, $370; call 310-860-9600.
10. Miu Miu HeelsLeather with glitter, $755; call 888-977-1900 for stores.
11. Bebe HeelsMetallic leather, $169; buy online now at bebe.com.
