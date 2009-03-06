Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Complete Your Date-Night Look
-
1. Accessorize like Kate HudsonThe actress added bold accessories-a Stella McCartney belt and clutch and Fendi shoes-to a sassy jumpsuit for a fun night out.
Amp up your evening ensemble like Hudson with an edgy belt, strappy sandals and a fits-everything clutch.
-
2. Edgy BeltsLeather and brass, Tommy Hilfiger, $158; call 646-638-4812.
Leather and brass, Abaco, $305; call 212-362-5405.
Leather and metal, Jessica Simpson, $59; visit jessicasimpsoncollection.com for stores.
Metal and beads, Suzi Roher, $315; visit suziroher.com for more information.
-
3. Tory Burch SandalsMetallic leather, $375; buy online now at toryburch.com.
-
4. Pour la Victoire SandalsSuede, $255; visit bloomingdales.com for stores.
-
5. Alexandre Birman SandalsPython, $550; call 214-987-0837.
-
6. Gucci SandalsLeather, $1,150; call 800-456-7663 for stores.
-
7. Versace SandalsLeather, $1,610; call 888-721-7219 for stores.
-
8. Mia ShoesSuede, $69; call 800-927-7671.
-
9. R & Y Augousti ClutchEel skin, $750; buy online now at barneys.com.
-
10. Louis Vuitton ClutchLeather, $2,580; visit louisvuitton.com for stores.
-
11. CV by Carrie Valentine ClutchFaux snakeskin, $46; buy online now at carrievalentine.com.
-
12. Jimmy Choo ClutchCotton crochet and metal, $1,495; call 866-524-6687.
-
13. Nicole Miller ClutchLeather and wood, $295; visit nicolemiller.com for stores.
1 of 13
Accessorize like Kate Hudson
The actress added bold accessories-a Stella McCartney belt and clutch and Fendi shoes-to a sassy jumpsuit for a fun night out.
Amp up your evening ensemble like Hudson with an edgy belt, strappy sandals and a fits-everything clutch.
Amp up your evening ensemble like Hudson with an edgy belt, strappy sandals and a fits-everything clutch.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM