14 Party-Friendly Shoes You Can Wear All Night Long

Who doesn't love a stiletto? Heels make you more confident. They make you stand taller. They also have a tendancy to leave your feet mangled and red. What's a fashionable woman to do for a night on the town when her foot has a blister the size of quarter? Wear a proven comfortable shoe (duh!). And no, not a pair of those boring, snoozy flats at the back of your closet. You want chic, party-appropriate shoes that can take you from day to night (or next morning, if you're into that kinda thing). Here are our favorites that will keep your feet gorgeous and happy.
WATCH: 11 Celebs Who Design Killer Shoe Collections
-
1. Velvet and Satin
Attico | $740
-
2. The Evening Slipper
Gucci | $980
-
3. Lace it Up
Stuart Weitzman | $398
-
4. Ballet Beautiful
Joie | $188
-
5. A Subtle Pattern
The Row | $1,250
-
6. Block That Heel
Tory Burch | $325
-
7. The Golden Touch
Via Spiga | $130
-
8. Crystal Glamour
Manolo Blahnik | $955
-
9. Springtime Botanicals
Furla | $173
-
10. Shiny and New
Kate Spade | $228
-
11. Suede and Satin
Jimmy Choo | $650
-
12. Feathery Fun
Alexander Wang | $495
-
13. Artsy Lace Ups
Mercedes Castillo | $475
-
14. Fancy Knot
Topshop | $75