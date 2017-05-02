Colorful Ruffled Pieces Perfect for Celebrating Cinco De Mayo

Whether you are attending a festive party or simply going for an after-work margarita with coworkers, Cinco de Mayo is a great excuse to get a head start on shopping one of summer’s biggest trends: colorful ruffles.

Look for longer cut skirts and dresses or blouses with a somewhat bohemian vibe. We recommend sticking to rich primary tones for your color palette. If you are adventurous, mix and match colored pieces for a fun summery effect. If you are classic, test out the trend with a bright blouse and your favorite denim for a more paired down look.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Believe us - you will want to wear these pieces again and again all summer long!