Colorful Ruffled Pieces Perfect for Celebrating Cinco De Mayo

Whether you are attending a festive party or simply going for an after-work margarita with coworkers, Cinco de Mayo is a great excuse to get a head start on shopping one of summer’s biggest trends: colorful ruffles.
Look for longer cut skirts and dresses or blouses with a somewhat bohemian vibe. We recommend sticking to rich primary tones for your color palette. If you are adventurous, mix and match colored pieces for a fun summery effect. If you are classic, test out the trend with a bright blouse and your favorite denim for a more paired down look.
Believe us - you will want to wear these pieces again and again all summer long!
1. MANGO
Fluttery sleeves and a ruffle hem feel super festive in a cherry red color.
Mango | $60
2. ANN TAYLOR
Dainty shirred sleeves create a subtle ruffle perfect for the office.
Ann Taylor | $70
3. JOANNA ORTIZ
This crop top is dying to be paired with a high-waisted skirt with plenty of volume.
Joanna Ortiz | $850
4. J. CREW
Soft ruffles flow delicately down the front of this flattering wrap skirt.
J. Crew | $98
5. ZARA
Folkloric embroidery feels modern upon layers of fluid chiffon.
Zara | $50
6. TORY BURCH
A tropical floral print is ideal for a night dancing under the stars.
Tory Burch | $560 (originally $795)
7. MSGM
Show some skin with this flirty off the shoulder silhouette that pairs perfectly with your best blue jeans.
MSGM | $250
8. MDS STRIPES
Tangerine orange really packs a punch on this tiered maxi skirt.
MDS Stripes | $475
9. BANANA REPUBLIC
A dazzling blue on a simple silhouette feels feminine and fresh for both day and night.
Banana Republic | $148