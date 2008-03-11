

Softer lines under the eye are best achieved by using a brush. New York City makeup artist Emily Kate Warren scribbles her pencil liner on the back of her hand and then picks up the product on an angled brush. With the loaded brush she sweeps under the lower lashes for a much softer line than using the pencil alone. "Colored liner intensifies your actual eye color in one quick swipe," she says. "It's not complicated and can quickly transform a day look into a night version."