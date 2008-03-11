Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Colored Eyeliner
1. Katie Holmes
Open up your eyes with bold spring colors. Brights are not exclusive to clothes this season-celebrities like Holmes are wearing colored liners to spice up their looks for spring. Makeup artist Tricia Sawyer recommends purples for hazel eyes like Holmes'. "Apply your shadow first and liners last," Sawyer says. "I like it on the inside rim of the top and bottom lashes."
2. Catherine Zeta-Jones
Keeping it young, Zeta-Jones flashes her blue-rimmed eyes and trademark grin for the camera. "This spring we're seeing an array of color on the runway," makeup artist AJ Crimson says. "Color liner on the bottom is a fun new twist and very chic." Crimson suggests using MAC eye pencils for easy application.
3. Beyonce
Go bold like Beyonce with a navy-blue or green liquid liner. Use your own fine-tipped brush for the perfect line by either dipping your brush in the tube or dabbing product from the provided applicator. "Teal and navy really work for any eye color," says Tina Turnbow, Beauty.com’s celebrity makeup artist. "Colored liners are great because they really make your eyes pop."
4. Kate Hudson
Get fierce eyes like Hudson had at her Fool's Gold premiere, with a bold color on your bottom lash line. Makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani, who did Hudson's makeup for the event, recommends not matching the color liner to your eye color-let the contrast make a statement. To keep Hudson's liner lasting 'til the end of the night, Bedrani applied a similar color of eye shadow on top of the liner to set it in.
5. Jamie Lynn Sigler
Softer lines under the eye are best achieved by using a brush. New York City makeup artist Emily Kate Warren scribbles her pencil liner on the back of her hand and then picks up the product on an angled brush. With the loaded brush she sweeps under the lower lashes for a much softer line than using the pencil alone. "Colored liner intensifies your actual eye color in one quick swipe," she says. "It's not complicated and can quickly transform a day look into a night version."
6. Blake Lively
Lively added a little glitz to her natural look with a gold liner. "The golds are a big trend whether they're light and bright or warm and sexy," celebrity makeup artist Paul Starr says. "It's a trend year-round and also nice for spring." Pair with natural makeup and a sheer gloss for a dewy, fresh-faced look.
7. Ellen Page
Page contrasted her deep eye color with pastel purple. Add liner like Page did to the inside of your bottom lash line to give your gaze an extra glow. Make sure to keep the look clean and not too crazy and dramatic. "It's a good idea to put your concealer on after finishing the eye, just in case shadow falls," says Turnbow.
8. Rebecca Gayheart
"Colored eyeliners have always been around, but they are definitely becoming trendier now," says Robyn Cosio, makeup artist at Salon Maxime in Beverly Hills. Even a hint of color makes a statement. Gayheart lined the inner rim of her eye with a purple liner, which keeps her look virtually smudge-free.
9. Lighten Up
If you want more control over your liner, choose a pencil over liquid. You can smudge the line under your eye for a smokier look. Purples like this one bring out the green flecks in most hazel eyes and accentuate already green eyes.
BUY ONLINE NOW Pencil eyeliner in Olympia 1, Tarte, $18; at drugstore.com.
10. Emerald Envy
If you have hazel, green or even blue eyes, go for a green liner to make them sparkle. Just a clean line on the bottom or top lash line makes a chic statement. "Leave the lids bare and let the liner shine on its own." New York City makeup artist Emily Kate Warren suggests. "For softer greens and coppers or browns I would recommend using a lighter, matching shadow in the same color family."
BUY ONLINE NOW LiquidLast Liner in Inkspill, MAC, $16; at maccosmetics.com.
11. Electric Eyes
Don't go overboard with bright colored liners. A thin, clean line is perfect for small eyelids. Cosio suggests lining the inner rim of the eye or applying the liner on the upper edge from the middle to the outer corner, which makes the eye look bigger. If you already have larger eyes, you can make the line a bit thicker and line the entire upper lash line.
BUY ONLINE NOW Velvety pencil eyeliner in Kitty, Nars, $20; at saksfifthavenue.com
