The New Athleisure Line We Can't Get Enough of 

Yes, we're still obsessed with the athleisure movement. Apparently, so is Cole Haan, because the brand recently launched its women's lifestyle collection StudiøGrand, which includes understated versatile pieces that you can wear at the gym, to work, and everything else in between.
The faces of the collection? The brand drew inspiration from athleisure-minded individuals: Principal Dancer Sara Mearns of the New York City Ballet, Sarah Levey of Y7 Studio, and supermodel Coco Rocha (pictured, above).
Keep scrolling to shop the collection—and, hopefully, you'll be inspired to hit the gym.
1. StudiøGrand x Mountain Hardwear Bomber Jacket
Available at colehaan.com | $275
2. StudiøGrand Duffle Bag
Available at colehaan.com | $300
3. StudiøGrand Pack & Go Trainer
4. StudiøGrand 2 in 1 Grand Tote
Available at shopspring.com | $400
5. StudiøGrand x Mountain Hardwear Synchronize Sweater
Available at shopspring.com | $185
6. StudiøGrand Stagedoor Small Studio Bag
Available at colehaan.com | $260
7. StudiøGrand x S’well Water Bottle
Available at colehaan.com | $35
8. StudiøGrand Square Sunglasses
Available at shopspring.com | $160
9. StudiøGrand x Blunt Travel Umbrella
Available at shopspring.com | $49
10. StudiøGrand Sock Liner
Available at colehaan.com | $12
11. StudiøGrand Packable Ballet Flats
Available at nordstrom.com | $170
12. StudiøGrand x prAna Travel Yoga Mat
Available at shopspring.com | $65
13. StudiøGrand Sneaker
Available at nordstrom.com | $230
14. StudiøGrand x Mountain Hardwear Stow Away Parka
Available at shopspring.com | $275
15. StudiøGrand Knit Sneaker