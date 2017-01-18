The New Athleisure Line We Can't Get Enough of 

Courtesy
January 18, 2017 @ 5:30 PM
by: Anna Hecht (Text) and Marina Budarina-Sánchez (Reporting)

Yes, we're still obsessed with the athleisure movement. Apparently, so is Cole Haan, because the brand recently launched its women's lifestyle collection StudiøGrand, which includes understated versatile pieces that you can wear at the gym, to work, and everything else in between.

The faces of the collection? The brand drew inspiration from athleisure-minded individuals: Principal Dancer Sara Mearns of the New York City Ballet, Sarah Levey of Y7 Studio, and supermodel Coco Rocha (pictured, above).

Keep scrolling to shop the collection—and, hopefully, you'll be inspired to hit the gym.

